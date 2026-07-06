Neymar calls time on Brazil career as Haaland savours 'surreal' World Cup win

BRAZIL STAR NEYMAR indicated that his international career was over after the five-time World Cup winners went out of the tournament in the last 16 at the hands of Norway.

Neymar came on as a late substitute at the MetLife Stadium and scored a penalty deep in injury time, but that was a mere consolation after Erling Haaland netted twice for Norway, and Brazil lost 2-1.

The 34-year-old is Brazil’s all-time top scorer and ironically he got his first goal for his country in the same stadium, in a 2-0 win against the United States back in 2010.

“I tried and I tried. Now it’s over. It began here and it ends here,” Neymar said in a brief exchange with a journalist from Brazil’s Globo Esporte after the game.

He collapsed in tears when the final whistle went, and had to be consoled by teammates.

Worn down by injuries in recent years, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player, now back at first club Santos, was a surprise inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the World Cup.

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Injury prevented him from featuring in Brazil’s first two group games at the tournament, but he did come on in the 3-0 win over Scotland in Miami which completed the opening round.

That was his first international appearance since October 2023, but his only other appearance in the United States came Sunday against Norway.

Ancelotti helps Vinicius Jr to his feet after the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Carlo Ancelotti said Brazil’s painful last-16 exit should be used as “fuel” for the future as he insisted their disappointing tournament is “the start of a new cycle”.

Brazil suffered their earliest exit at the World Cup since going out to arch-rivals Argentina in the last 16 in 1990.

“Obviously everyone is deeply disappointed, considering what happened,” said Ancelotti. “I don’t think we have had a spectacular World Cup but we had a good one. I think we even deserved to win the game today.

“You have to digest a defeat like this. This has been a new adventure. Now we need to keep earning our places, keep trying to improve.”

The Italian has a contract through to the next World Cup in 2030 and he quickly dismissed any suggestion that he would step down now.

“I don’t think this is the end. I think this is the start of a new cycle,” the 67-year-old insisted. “I think with the squad they have, Brazil could have competed right to the end of this World Cup, even considering what happened in today’s game.”

Victory for the Vikings as they row their way into the quarter finals.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/DuVdWr0hVB — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 5, 2026

Meanwhile, Norway star Erling Haaland said beating Brazil was something he’d “never dreamed of” as he inspired his side to the quarter-finals for the first time.

The Manchester City striker is now level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot on seven goals.

“I couldn’t quite believe it because I didn’t dream of this ever in my life,” said Haaland.

“I dreamed of playing in the World Cup with Norway and taking them to the World Cup, but I never expected to win against Brazil, let’s be honest. I thought it was not possible to do some things, but I guess I’m wrong.”

Norway maintained their remarkable unbeaten record against five-time world champions Brazil, with three wins and two draws in five meetings. They will face England in Miami on 11 July for a place in the semi-finals.

“It’s incredible to win,” said Haaland, 25, who has now scored 62 times in just 54 games for Norway.

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“I mean it’s a bit surreal. Of course as a football player you want to be in the World Cup and you want to perform, but to score seven goals for Norway in the World Cup, it’s quite special.

“It’s unreal and I don’t have words. It’s difficiult to find words for what I’m feeling, what I’m doing, because it is unreal. I need to pinch myself in the arm because it’s big.”

– © AFP 2026