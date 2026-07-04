The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sign in or create a free account
To continue reading create a free account
Or sign into an existing account
To continue reading create a free account
Or sign into an existing account
Keep reading with a free account
You've used your weekly article allowance. Sign in or register — it's free, and you'll be back in seconds.
Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time of a World Cup classic
Argentina 3
Cape Verde 2
ARGENTINA HAVE ENDED Cape Verde’s World Cup fairytale with a 3-2 win in extra time in Miami.
There was no giant killing for Pico Lopes and Co as Lionel Messi inspired his side with a stunning first-half goal.
Cape Verde twice fought back level through Deroy Duarte and then Sidny Cabral cancelled out Lisandro Martinez’s goal two minutes into extra time.
But the game was won when Diney Borges turned into his own net on 111 minutes.
More to follow…
Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi (captain), Lautaro Martínez
Cape Verde: Vozinha, Steven Moreira, Pico Lopes, Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral; Kevin Pina; Ryan Mendes (captain), Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Jovane Cabral; Nuno da Costa
Referee:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
2026 world cup Argentina Cape Verde pico lopes Report Soccer