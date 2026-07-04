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Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time of a World Cup classic

Fairytale for Roberto Lopes and his teammates comes to an end in Miami.
1.45am, 4 Jul 2026
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The 42

Argentina 3

Cape Verde 2

ARGENTINA HAVE ENDED Cape Verde’s World Cup fairytale with a 3-2 win in extra time in Miami.

There was no giant killing for Pico Lopes and Co as Lionel Messi inspired his side with a stunning first-half goal.

Cape Verde twice fought back level through Deroy Duarte and then Sidny Cabral cancelled out Lisandro Martinez’s goal two minutes into extra time.

But the game was won when Diney Borges turned into his own net on 111 minutes.

More to follow…

 

 

 

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi (captain), Lautaro Martínez

Cape Verde: Vozinha, Steven Moreira, Pico Lopes, Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral; Kevin Pina; Ryan Mendes (captain), Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Jovane Cabral; Nuno da Costa

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