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Scotland's Healy and Springbok lock among nine new signings for O'Gara's La Rochelle

The Ireland-born Healy has signed a two-year deal with the Top 14 side.
8.50pm, 3 Jul 2026
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LA ROCHELLE, WHO finished sixth and were knocked out in the Top 14 play-offs, officially announced nine new signings for next season on Friday, including Scotland international Ben Healy and Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat.

Head coach Ronan O’Gara has brought in Healy, who started last season at Edinburgh before switching to Newcastle, as a replacement at fly-half for the experienced New Zealander Ihaia West who is off to Stade Francais.

The Ireland-born 27-year-old, capped 10 times by Scotland, has signed a two-year deal.

Stormers captain and lock forward Moerat (28), who has played 11 times for the Boks, has joined for three years.

Another South African David Kriel (27) joins from Bulls and will play in the centres along with former All Black George Moala (35), who has spent the last eight seasons at Clermont.

Versatile forward Theo McFarland (30) capped 24 times for Samoa, is a former basketball player who has been with Saracens for five years and has signed a two-year contract while another New Zealander Sam Tuifua, a back row forward, comes in from Mont-de-Marsan who were relegated last season from the second tier.

La Rochelle have also brought in veteran scrum-half Christophe Loustalot as cover for Nolann Le Garrec, as well as two French youngsters in lock Thomas Adelaïde and prop Nathan Fraissenon.

Australian hooker Tolu Latu (33), who joined the club from Montpellier in December 2023, has extended his stay for another season.

– © AFP 2026

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