Bohs keep in touch at the top of the table with win on the road

Drogheda 0

Bohemians 2

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan and Lambe Park

BOHEMIANS OVERCAME A tricky assignment with victory over Drogheda United at Sullivan and Lambe Park ensuring the gap to champions Shamrock Rovers at the Premier Division summit remains at seven points.

Alan Reynolds can be satisfied with the night’s work of his team who were second best for spells but got the job done as an own goal from Mark Doyle and Douglas James-Taylor’s well taken second sealing victory.

By the time the former Drogheda striker sent his late penalty out of the ground – there aren’t many ‘Row Zs’ in the League of Ireland – certainly not at this ground – it mattered little in the grander scheme of things.

Bohs march on and stay right on Rovers coattails at the top. They have earned 15 points from the last 18 available to them on the road. Drogheda, in stark contrast, are winless in eight matches and in troubled times. This month, and any incomings they can secure, may prove important.

In a first half where they enjoyed the better of things on the whole, the only goal went the way of the Gypsies. They could consider themselves fortunate that Doyle’s attempt to clear Jordan Flores’ cross from the left went horribly awry.

A moment to forget for Mark Doyle who puts the ball into the back of his own net. pic.twitter.com/vb7BFgstpf — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) July 3, 2026

So often Drogheda’s talisman, he skewed the ball past Luke Dennison for a 10th goal of the season, but first at the wrong end. Bohs to their credit had done well to win possession of the ball on the edge of the area after the hosts had defended a corner.

After that opener, the only sight of goal that Alan Reynolds’ team managed was when Harry Vaughan fired a shot over from distance after some patient build-up play, to which he was central.

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Brandon Kavanagh drew a save from Paul Walters from a free-kick, 25 yards from goal, and Conor Kane flashed a shot across goal and wide too. Earlier, Seattle-born centre back Leo Burney had a header cleared off the line by Sam Todd.

Both sides threatened through lightning-fast breakaways in the early minutes of the second half. They were ended by another fine Tood challenge on Oluwa at one end and Strods getting his feet in a muddle as he attempted a shot at the other.

Seconds before the visitors’ second goal, Ryan Brennan had been denied an equaliser. Just like his defensive partner Tood had done earlier, Cian Byrne bravely threw himself in the path of the Drogs’ captains’ shot.

That was as crucial as James-Taylor’s insurance goal, an impudent dink to beat Luke Dennison who rushed off his line to block the forward reaching Dayle Rooney’s through ball.

His penalty miss was inconsequential in the end but while it provided brief respite and a good laugh for the home supporters who booed his every touch, they have bigger things to worry about. Drogheda are in a relegation battle.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Edwin Agbaje, Leo Burney, Conor Keeley, Conor Kane; Ethan O’Brien (Jago Godden, 89), Ryan Brennan (Dani Mare, 89) Jason Bucknor (Shane Farrell, 71), Brandon Kavanagh, Thomas Oluwa; Mark Doyle.

Bohemians: Paul Walters; Darragh Power, Cian Byrne, Sam Todd, Senan Mullen; Jordan Flores (Zane Myers, 90+8), Dawson Devoy; Ross Tierney (Sadou Dillo, 90+8), Harry Vaughan (Dayle Rooney, 62), Markuss Strods (Connor Parsons, 76); Colm Whelan (Douglas James-Taylor, 76).

Referee: Paul Norton

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