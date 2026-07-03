Waterford overcome Derry City in six-goal battle to move off bottom of the table

Derry City 2

Waterford 4

Simon Collins reports from Brandywell Stadium

ANGRY DERRY CITY fans called for Tiernan Lynch to ‘go home’ after a crushing defeat to Waterford at Brandywell Stadium.

The in-form Blues moved off the bottom of the table and above Sligo Rovers into ninth spot with a stunning victory despite a spirited late Derry comeback falling short.

It was an eighth loss of the season for the Candystripes who remain in sixth position ahead of their Europa League first round qualifier against CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian capital next Thursday night.

Derry City target Tommy Lonergan put Waterford ahead from the penalty spot after the ball hit Conor Barr’s hand inside the box.

Tommy Lonergan is at it AGAIN to double Waterford's lead! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/F1e1feqZ8u — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) July 3, 2026

Lonergan’s strike was turned into the Derry net by Rob Slevin on 70 minutes and Padraig Amond tucked away a third seven minutes later as Derry fans made their feelings known.

Derry rallied and goals from Slevin and Adam O’Reilly within three minutes gave the home side a lifeline.

However, sub, Jorgen Voilas raced through on goal after rounding Brian Maher in stoppage time to clinch three valuable points for Graham Coughlan’s resurgent troops.

Derry City’s Director of Football Mark Connolly, has been busy strengthening the squad since the transfer window opened. Several hours before kick-off the club announced the arrival of Ellis Chapman from Shelbourne on a permanent deal.

Following Eddie Beach’s departure back to his parent club Kilmarnock, goalkeeper Tom Norcott joined the club on loan from League One Reading and was named on the bench.

Brian Maher was back in the starting eleven after a five-month lay-off due to a broken wrist bone, giving the home side a boost in goal.

Reinforcements were certainly needed: Darragh Markey was ruled out for the season with a ruptured Achilles, and Tiernan Lynch once again named five teenagers in the match-day squad.

Adam O'Reilly has given Derry City late hope!



Can they do it? 👀 pic.twitter.com/fUEzATElZD — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) July 3, 2026

Derry City reportedly had a £180,000 (€210,000) bid rejected for Waterford striker Tommy Lonergan this week and the league’s top scorer started up top for the visitors.

Waterford made a confident start, penning the home side into their own half with a succession of long throw-ins from Will Johnson.

When Conan Noonan crossed towards Johnson, his flick-on inside the penalty area was charged down by Barr and referee Declan Toland immediately pointed to the spot signalling handball.

Advertisement

Up stepped Lonergan who fired past Maher into the roof of the net at the North Stand end – his third penalty scored against Derry this season.

The home attendance had little to cheer about until the 23rd minute when Liam Boyce played in O’Reilly and his 25 yard strike rattled the top of the crossbar.

Four minutes later Bernardo Couto’s inswinging corner was met by John Mahon’s head, but Fleming headed it off the line. Amond reacted quickest to head the rebound goalwards and once again Fleming headed it off the line and wide for another corner.

Derry should’ve been level on the half hour mark when Boyce cleverly linked up with O’Reilly on the edge of the box, but the Corkman’s strike was saved superbly by Stephen McMullan, and the follow-up attempt was blocked by Mahon.

Waterford soaked up some late pressure to take a slender lead into the break. Patrick McClean brought down Johnson 20 yards from the Derry goal on 68 minutes and Noonan’s free-kick rattled the crossbar.

Waterford doubled their lead on 70 minutes when Lonergan’s strike was diverted past Maher and into the corner of the net. Disgruntled Derry fans in the North Stand unfurled a ‘Lynch out now’ banner and chanted ‘it’s time to go home’ as they made their feelings clear on the under pressure Brandywell boss.

It got worse for the home side on 78 minutes when former Derry defender Cann crossed towards the near post and Amond tucked the ball home.

Michael Duffy rattled the underside of the crossbar on 80 minutes. Two minutes later Slevin made amends for his own goal by heading in Duffy’s corner kick.

With five minutes to go Cameron Dummigan forced a stunning save from McMullan, but the ball broke to O’Reilly who bundled home at the back post to set up a grandstand finish.

Fleming fired across goal and wide of the far post in stoppage time as Derry pressed hard for the equaliser.

However, substitute Voilas sealed the win in the 93rd minute when he latched onto a long ball, took a touch around Maher who came 30 yards off his line and the Waterford man was left with an easy tap-in.

Derry City: Maher; Cotter, Barr, P. McClean, Fleming; Cameron Dummigan, Olayinka, O’Reilly; Duffy, Boyce (Doherty 78) McClean (Slevin 56).

Waterford: McMullan; Cann, Mahon, Long; Couto, Johnston (McMenamy 74),Glenfield (Heeney 78), Noonan (Coyle 86), Houston (Voilas 78); Amond, Lonergan.

Referee: Declan Toland (Athlone).

****