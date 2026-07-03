'It feels like I'm coming home' - Peter Dooley returns to Leinster

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Peter Dooley has signed up for a second stint with the province.

The loosehead finished up at Connacht recently having spent four seasons with the western province.

And a day after confirming the return of Joey Carbery, Leinster have announced that Dooley will also back in blue next season.

Welcome home Peter 💙 pic.twitter.com/Obe6C9AO0i — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) July 3, 2026

The Offaly man made 104 appearances during his first spell, scoring five tries.

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Dooley, 31, came through the Leinster Academy and debuted against Edinburgh in October 2014, eventually joining Connacht in 2022.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: “I have had numerous conversations with Peter over the last number of months. It definitely feels like Peter has unfinished business with Leinster after having come through the Leinster pathway.

“We all believe that Peter has the ability to challenge at the top end of the game and we are delighted to have him back in our squad.”

Dooley said: “I am thrilled to be returning to Leinster after four great years with Connacht.

“It feels like I am coming home and I can’t wait now to get started with pre-season and get back out onto the field at Laya Arena.”