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Galway, Clare and Limerick name teams for All-Ireland semi-finals
GALWAY HAVE MADE two changes to their starting side for Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final meeting with Cork in Croke Park (3.30pm).
Joshua Ryan and Gavin Lee come into the starting XV, as Cian Daniels moves to the bench and Rory Burke misses out.
Burke had been an injury doubt following the Leinster final defeat of Dublin.
With Burke out, Ronan Glennon moves to wing back, while Ryan slots in at corner back.
Ryan’s fellow Clarinbridge man Lee replaces Daniels in the Galway midfield, where he partners Tiernan Killeen.
Daithí Burke, who had been an injury concern due to a knee problem, is named to start at centre back.
Cork named their team on Thursday, making two changes from the 26-point quarter-final hammering of Offaly.
John Kiely has also named his Limerick side for Sunday’s semi-final clash with Clare (4pm).
There are no changes to the starting side that lined out in the Munster final win over Cork, with Cathal O’Neill named after coming off in that game with a hamstring problem.
Clare are also unchanged from their quarter-final defeat of Dublin, with Conor Cleary and David McInerney both retaining their places having come off with injuries last time out.
David Reidy, who suffered a head injury late in the Dublin game, is named on the Clare bench again.
Galway (v Cork)
1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)
2. Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge), 3. Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields – captain)
5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 7. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)
8. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea), 9. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)
10. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 12. Darragh Neary (Castlegar),
13, Jason Rabbitte (Athenry), 14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 15. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge)
Subs:
Limerick (v Clare)
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain),
10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 14. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 24. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
Subs:
Clare (v Limerick)
1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)
2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones)
5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. David McInerney (Tulla), 7. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford)
8. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain), 9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 12. Seán Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)
13. Shane Meehan (Banner), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)
Subs:
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