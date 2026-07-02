Cork make two changes for All-Ireland semi-final against Galway

CORK HAVE THEIR first-choice midfield pairing back fit for Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Galway (Croke Park, 3.30pm).

Tim O’Mahony (dead leg) and Tommy O’Connell (broken thumb) have recovered after missing the 26-point quarter-final blow-out against Offaly. Brian Roche and Hugh O’Connor switch to the bench.

Two-goal full debutant Alan Walsh retains his position in the full-forward line as William Buckley and Barry Walsh are again named among the substitutes.

Advertisement

There is a further addition to the matchday panel as Cormac O’Brien returns, wearing number 19.

Pádraig Power misses out for the first time in this year’s championship, while Micheál Mullins and Ethan Twomey also drop out.

Cork (v Galway)

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

10. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville, captain), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

13. Alan Walsh (Kanturk), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs: