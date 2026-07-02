Mikel Oyarzabal scores twice as Spain ease past Austria and into last 16

Spain 3

Austria 0

MIKEL OYARZABAL SCORED twice as Spain proved too strong for Austria in a three-goal win at the SoFi Stadium to take their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

After seeing a goal from full-back Marc Cucurella ruled out for a foul at a corner, the European champions went ahead in the 36th minute through Oyarzabal’s sweeping finish.

🇪🇸 1-0 🇦🇹



GOAL FOR OYARZABAL



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Spain – looking to secure a first win in a World Cup knockout match since lifting the trophy in 2010 – eventually made their dominance count again when Tottenham defender Pedro Porro headed in a second just after the hour.

🇪🇸 2-0 🇦🇹



An excellent Spain moved finished off by PEDRO PORRO



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Oyarzabal scored his second goal with a minute left of normal time as Luis de la Fuente’s side set up a date with either Portugal or Croatia for a spot in the quarter-finals.

🇪🇸 3-0 🇦🇹



OYARZABAL SENDS SPAIN INTO THE ROUND OF 16



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Spain had made a bright start in Inglewood, Los Angeles, as Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal fired in an early shot from the edge of the penalty area, which was straight at Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

Austria – who had secured their place in the last 32 as runners-up in Group J behind Argentina with a late goal to snatch a 3-3 draw with Algeria – then created their first opportunity when a floated cross from Marcel Sabitzer picked out Michael Gregoritsch at the far post, but the Augsburg frontman could not get enough contact on his header.

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Spain thought they had taken the lead on the half-hour when Cucurella lashed the ball in following a corner, but the goal was somewhat controversially ruled out for a foul on Schlager as the floated corner went through a packed six-yard box.

🇪🇸 0-0 🇦🇹



Spain have the ball in the back of the Austrian net but its not going to count..



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Austria keeper Schlager then showed good reactions to get down to push away an angled effort from Oyarzabal after another lively run from Yamal.

Spain eventually made their pressure count in the 36th minute when Real Sociedad forward Oyarzabal swept in a low cross from Cucurella for an 11th goal in his last 10 international appearances.

In first-half stoppage time, Alex Baena saw his 25-yard curling free-kick tipped on to the crossbar and Yamal’s follow-up shot from the rebound was then saved at point-blank range by Schlager.

Austria boss Ralf Rangnick made a double substitution to his midfield for the second half, sending on Florian Grillitsch and Carney Chukwuemeka, a former England youth international who had spells at Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Spain's Pedro Porro celebrates scoring his side's second goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It was Spain, though, who looked to pick up from where they had left off, with Oyarzabal heading over from a corner before Rodri’s low shot was deflected just wide.

After Austria substitute Sasa Kalajdzic, who had only just come on, sent a looping header over, Spain doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Porro arrived in the penalty area to finish off a sweeping move as he nodded in Baena’s cross for his first international goal.

Austria looked to rally as Stefan Posch headed wide, but Oyarzabal made sure there would be no late drama when he knocked in a low cross from Cucurella in the 89th minute.