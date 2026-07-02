Osborne starts on the left wing for Ireland against Australia

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has named Jamie Osborne to start on the left wing against Australia in their opening Nations Championship clash in Sydney on Saturday [KO 11.10am Irish time, Virgin Media One].

Brothers Sam and Cian Prendergast have also been included in Farrell’s starting XV.

Stuart McCloskey has recovered from injury to start at inside centre, while Tadhg Beirne is included on the bench after proving his fitness.

24-year-old Osborne impressed at fullback for Ireland during this year’s Six Nations, but with Hugo Keenan back from injury in that position, the Naas man moves to the number 11 shirt.

James Lowe, previously the incumbent on the left wing, has now left Irish rugby and Tommy O’Brien is missing this tour due to injury, meaning Farrell had to pick between Osborne, Jacob Stockdale, and Jimmy O’Brien at number 11.

Osborne gets the nod for what will be just his second international start as a wing, having played on the left wing against France during the 2025 Six Nations, although he wore the number 14 jersey that day. He has recently been playing in midfield for Leinster.

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Osborne forms the Irish back three for this Saturday at the sold-out Allianz Stadium with Keenan, who hasn’t played for Ireland since the 2025 Six Nations, and right wing Rob Baloucoune.

With the injured Jack Crowley absent from this tour, Sam Prendergast returns to Ireland’s number 10 shirt, which he wore at the start of this year’s Six Nations before being dropped from the team for the closing three rounds.

Prendergast had a good finish to the season as Leinster won the URC, and he will partner Jamison Gibson-Park in the halfbacks against the Wallabies.

Prendergast will start a Test alongside his older brother, Cian, for just the second time, with the Connacht man having been selected at blindside flanker against Australia. They started together against France earlier this year.

Cian was in the number six shirt that night in Paris, but only featured once off the bench in the rest of the championship. His form has earned him a return to the starting back row, which also includes Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan, who moves to number eight with Caelan Doris missing this tour.

McCloskey has overcome a hamstring injury to maintain his place in the Irish midfield alongside Garry Ringrose.

The front row sees Tom O’Toole continue his emergence as an international loosehead prop, having impressed there during the Six Nations, while captain Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong also start.

James Ryan partners Joe McCarthy in the second row, with Beirne held in reserve on the bench after recovering from a knee injury.

The Irish bench also includes loosehead Jeremy Loughman, who missed the end of the Six Nations, as well as Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson, Nick Timoney, Craig Casey, Ciarán Frawley, and Bundee Aki.

Ireland (v Australia):

15.⁠ ⁠Hugo Keenan

14.⁠ ⁠Rob Baloucoune

13.⁠ ⁠Garry Ringrose

12.⁠ ⁠Stuart McCloskey

11.⁠ ⁠Jamie Osborne

10.⁠ ⁠Sam Prendergast

9.⁠ ⁠Jamison Gibson-Park

1.⁠ ⁠Tom O’Toole

2.⁠ ⁠Dan Sheehan (captain)

3.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Furlong

4.⁠ ⁠Joe McCarthy

5.⁠ ⁠James Ryan

6.⁠ ⁠Cian Prendergast

7.⁠ ⁠Josh van der Flier

8.⁠ ⁠Jack Conan

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠Rónan Kelleher

17.⁠ ⁠Jeremy Loughman

18.⁠ ⁠Thomas Clarkson

19.⁠ ⁠Tadhg Beirne

20.⁠ ⁠Nick Timoney

21.⁠ ⁠Craig Casey

22.⁠ ⁠Ciaran Frawley

23.⁠ ⁠Bundee Aki

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe [New Zealand].