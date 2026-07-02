“Limerick in an All-Ireland semi-final with a chance to then play for the Liam MacCarthy. This is what it’s about, this is what it’s always been about. Croke Park on the big day and I honestly can’t wait.”
O’Donnell burst onto the inter-county scene as a 19-year-old, famously scoring a hat-trick against Cork in the 2013 All-Ireland final replay, ending Clare’s 16-year wait for Liam MacCarthy.
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Clare great Shane O'Donnell confirms he will retire after this year's championship
CLARE STAR SHANE O’Donnell is set to retire from inter-county hurling at the end of this year’s championship.
O’Donnell, a double All-Ireland winner and the 2024 Hurler of the Year, has confirmed his decision ahead of the Banner’s semi-final showdown with Limerick this weekend.
“It’s my last two games for Clare and I just want to finish on a high,” the 32-year-old told The Clare Champion at a promotional event on Thursday.
O’Donnell burst onto the inter-county scene as a 19-year-old, famously scoring a hat-trick against Cork in the 2013 All-Ireland final replay, ending Clare’s 16-year wait for Liam MacCarthy.
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Bowing out Clare GAA All-Ireland Senior HC GAA Hurling Retirement shane o'donnell