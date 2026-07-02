FAI releases motion to be voted upon at next week's EGM regarding Israel fixtures

THE FAI HAS informed members of its general assembly that it will put forward a motion at next week’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) seeking affirmation of its position on the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League fixtures against Israel, and the potential consequences of boycotting the fixtures.

General Assembly members will convene next Wednesday, 8 July, after those opposed to fulfilling the fixtures secured the minimum 10% of signatures required to trigger an EGM.

As things stand, Ireland’s away game against Israel will be played in Debrecen in Hungary on 27 September, while the home game on 4 October has been moved from the Aviva Stadium to Bačka Topola in Serbia, where it is due to be played behind closed doors.

Advertisement

The relocation of Ireland’s home game has led to further protests from football figures, supporters and politicians who wish for both fixtures to be boycotted due to Israel’s acts of genocide towards the people of Palestine.

However, the motion to be voted upon next Wednesday does not directly relate to the potential boycotting of the fixtures. A separate motion to that effect, submitted by members opposed to the fixtures, was previously deemed invalid due to questions over FAI membership.

Members will instead be asked to vote on the following motion put forward by the FAI:

“While acknowledging the strength of feeling regarding support for Palestine and the upcoming Uefa men’s Nations League fixtures, that the members recognise the profound impact that any non-fulfilment of Uefa fixtures would have on Irish football as a whole and on its future development, and accordingly endorses the association fulfilling its obligations in respect of those fixtures.”

Regardless of whether the FAI’s motion secures the 51% majority among general assembly members, the outcome is non-binding on the FAI executive. Considering its wording, the motion is, in any case, unlikely to resolve the issue.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the FAI said that it “respects the views expressed by players and staff, supporters, campaigners, members of the public and the Irish footballing community in relation to the fixtures against Israel” and that it will “engage with its members” at the EGM next Wednesday.

However, in correspondence with members of its general assembly, the FAI asked members to consider the following factors:

“A unilateral refusal for the Ireland men’s national team to fulfil its Uefa Nations League fixtures would result in Uefa disciplinary processes (automatic forfeiture of six points, loss of income and even extending to potential disqualification from the competition).

“The impact of the non-fulfilment of the fixtures would stretch beyond two matches (potential relegation to League C in the Uefa Nations League and affect future qualification to Uefa European Championships and Fifa World Cups).

“Irish football would incur a significant financial impact (with the minimum impact estimated at €5.5 million) which would lead to reduced investment across grassroots participation, facilities, player development and support services to every level of the game.

“A precedent being set for the future, whereby all Ireland teams (men & women, senior & underage, plus affiliates) would feel the impacts should they also be drawn against Israel.

“The FAI Board is bound by the FAI Constitution to adhere to Uefa/Fifa regulations and any non-fulfilment of fixtures would raise constitutional, governance and fiduciary conflicts.

“The association will continue to represent is members’ views, as it has done by bringing forward a motion from its members to the Uefa executive committee calling for the suspension of the Israel Football Association from Uefa competitions.”

The FAI concluded its statement by insisting that it is “committed to representing members’ views through appropriate Uefa channels, engaging directly with Uefa regarding Israel’s participation and exploring appropriate support for civilians affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”