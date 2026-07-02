'Sam has earned the right' - Farrell backs Prendergast at 10

ANDY FARRELL HAS praised out-half Sam Prendergast for his end-of-season form with Leinster, saying that the 23-year-old’s performances in the URC title success have helped him to earn Ireland’s number 10 shirt.

Prendergast starts at out-half for Ireland against Australia in their Nations Championship opener in Sydney on Saturday.

The Kildare man was Ireland’s starting out-half for the first two games of this year’s Six Nations, but Jack Crowley took over the 10 shirt from there.

But with Crowley missing this tour due to injury, Prendergast will get another starting chance as he wins his 16th cap this weekend.

“Sam, the way that he’s handled the last month is a credit to him in regards to taking responsibility for the shirt and his chance to build through those last few games and finish it off with a top performance in a big game in the final there,” said Farrell.

“So he’s earned the right to do that.”

His older brother, Cian, also returns to the Irish starting XV after missing out on selection at the end of the Six Nations.

Blindside flanker Prendergast was in the number six shirt for this year’s Six Nations opener against France but only played once more off the bench in the championship.

His form for Connacht since the Six Nations has been strong, so he comes into the side for his 12th international appearance.

This will be just the second time that Sam and Cian have started for Ireland together.

“Cian has come a long way within his development over the last 12 months,” said Farrell.

Advertisement

“The learnings that he’s took from the autumn into the start of the Six Nations and how that progressed, and continued to progress.

“We always talk about how that type of experience stands to them when they go back to their province. I think he’s been outstanding for Connacht, so he deserves this start.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Osborne moves from fullback to the left wing for Ireland.

Hugo Keenan returns to the green jersey for the first time since the 2025 Six Nations and starts at fullback, so Osborne switches to the number 11 shirt.

With James Lowe’s time in Irish rugby over, and Tommy O’Brien and Mack Hansen among those injured, Farrell could still have picked Jacob Stockdale or Jimmy O’Brien on the left wing.

However, he has opted to give 15-times capped Osborne his second Test start wide on the left.

“Obviously, a few reasons as to why you settle on something in the end,” said Farrell of the decision.

“Obviously, one, he’s been playing and playing really well, and two, he’s a bloody good rugby player in whatever position he’s playing in.

“With how we want to play the game with our wingers to make sure that they’re involved and stuff like that, he’s a smart rugby player, so he gets that straight away.

“He’s pretty good in the air, a good left boot and all that type of stuff, so it all comes into the pot.”

Osborne has played in both centre positions, on the wing, and at fullback for Ireland and Leinster. Farrell said Osborne has finally revealed to the coaches where he most enjoys playing, although he wasn’t willing to confirm that to the media.

“He told us the other day,” said Farrell.

“And we all went, ‘Oh! That’s a surprise; he’s getting a bit cheeky.’”