Swiatek sees off Pliskova to race into Wimbledon third round

REIGNING CHAMPION IGA Swiatek returned to her brilliant best in a 6-1, 6-3 thrashing of former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the Wimbledon second round on Thursday.

The Polish third seed, who suffered a shock last-16 exit from the French Open last month, was tearful after a scrappy opening win over Taylor Townsend.

But she made short work of a potentially tricky tie against 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Pliskova on Centre Court, racing into a 4-0 lead and never looking back.

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“More stable and that’s good,” Swiatek said when asked to compare her performance to her first-round showing.

“For sure the first round was really emotional but today I felt like it’s another day at the office, I need to be ready, be sharp.

“It’s always better when you’re able to do that.”

Swiatek will next face Serena Williams’ first-round conqueror Maya Joint or Filipina 29th seed Alexandra Eala for a place in the second week at the All England Club.

The 25-year-old has reached at least the third round on each of her past 26 Grand Slam appearances since losing in round two at the 2019 US Open.

Only Martina Navratilova and Conchita Martinez have enjoyed longer such runs at the Slams in the Open era.

After failing to even hold serve in the first set, Pliskova threatened some resistance when she moved 2-0 up in the second, but that proved a false dawn for the Czech as Swiatek reeled off six of the next seven games.

– © AFP 2026