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Here's this weekend's GAA fixtures and TV coverage
Saturday 4 July
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
All-Ireland camogie championships
Senior quarter-final
Premier junior
All-Ireland ladies football championship
Senior quarter-finals
The Dublin ladies footballers before their Leinster final against Kildare. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Senior relegation play-off
Intermediate relegation play-off
*****
Sunday 5 July
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
Gearoid Hegarty in action for Limerick against Clare. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
All-Ireland minor football final
All-Ireland ladies football championship
Senior quarter-final
All-Ireland camogie championships
Senior quarter-final
Senior relegation play-off
Intermediate quarter-finals
*****
Check out the latest episode of The 42′s GAA Weekly podcast here
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Camogie GAA Hurling Ladies Football Tune in