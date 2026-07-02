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Cork's Mark Coleman and Galway's Cathal Mannion. Tom Maher/INPHO
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Here's this weekend's GAA fixtures and TV coverage

We’re reaching the key All-Ireland knockout stages across the board.
1.01pm, 2 Jul 2026

Saturday 4 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

  • 3.30pm: Cork v Galway, Croke Park – RTÉ One and BBC Two NI.

All-Ireland camogie championships

Senior quarter-final

  • 1pm: Kilkenny v Wexford, Croke Park – RTÉ One.

Premier junior

  • 3.30pm: Wicklow v Armagh, Echelon Park, Aughrim.
  • 3.30pm: Tyrone v Kildare, Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club, Dungannon.
  • 3.30pm: Roscommon v Cavan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park.

All-Ireland ladies football championship

Senior quarter-finals

  • 1.45pm: Armagh v Kildare, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds – TG4.
  • 5.15pm: Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee – TG4.
  • 7.30pm: Dublin v Cork, Parnell Park – TG4.

michelle-davoren The Dublin ladies footballers before their Leinster final against Kildare. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Senior relegation play-off

  • 2pm: Waterford v Donegal, Pádraig Pearses GAA club.
  • 3.30pm: Tipperary v Tyrone, St Loman’s, Mullingar.

Intermediate relegation play-off

  • 2pm: Laois v Wicklow, NGDC Abbottstown.

*****

Sunday 5 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

  • 4pm: Clare v Limerick, Croke Park – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI.

gearoid-hegarty Gearoid Hegarty in action for Limerick against Clare. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

All-Ireland minor football final

  • 2pm: Cork v Tyrone, Cedral St Conleth’s Newbridge – TG4.

All-Ireland ladies football championship

Senior quarter-final

  • 5.45pm: Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium – TG4.

All-Ireland camogie championships

Senior quarter-final

  • 1.30pm: Tipperary v Clare, Croke Park – RTÉ 2.

Senior relegation play-off

  • 4pm: Dublin v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park.

Intermediate quarter-finals

  • 2.30pm: Meath v Derry, Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen - Camogie Association YouTube.
  • 4.30pm: Laois v Down, Páirc Grattan, Inniskeen – Camogie Association YouTube.

*****

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