Advertisement More Stories Trevor Clarke. Dan Clohessy/INPHO LOI Trevor Clarke joins Dundalk from Shamrock Rovers Experienced winger Dylan Connolly has signed for Galway United. Share options Copy link Copy link Email Facebook X Embed this post To embed this post, copy the code below on your site 600px wide <iframe width="600" height="460" frameborder="0" style="border:0px;" src="https://www.the42.ie/https://www.the42.ie/trevor-clarke-dundalk-7088569-Jul2026/?embedpost=7088569&width=600&height=460" ></iframe> 400px wide <iframe width="600" height="460" frameborder="0" style="border:0px;" src="https://www.the42.ie/https://www.the42.ie/trevor-clarke-dundalk-7088569-Jul2026/?embedpost=7088569&width=400&height=460" ></iframe> 300px wide <iframe width="600" height="460" frameborder="0" style="border:0px;" src="https://www.the42.ie/https://www.the42.ie/trevor-clarke-dundalk-7088569-Jul2026/?embedpost=7088569&width=300&height=460" ></iframe> Tune in Here's this weekend's GAA fixtures and TV coverage previous winner 'It’s always a place I enjoy playing' - Jon Rahm confirmed for Irish Open at Doonbeg Say it Ain't Joe 'Leinster have my son working for them, I don't think they need the whole family' Podcast The 42 GAA Weekly The big All-Ireland hurling semi-finals preview pod Recovering Jockey Frankie Dettori injured in car accident Number One The shot-stopping stars that Limerick and Clare look to for inspiration Switch Celtics reportedly trading Jaylen Brown to Sixers in NBA blockbuster Team news Osborne starts on the left wing for Ireland against Australia Line-up Munster to face champions Bordeaux as provinces discover European pool opponents playmaker 'Sam has earned the right' - Farrell backs Prendergast at 10 Marco Palestra Xabi Alonso's first Chelsea signing is €50m move for Serie A Defender of the Year

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