Trevor Clarke joins Dundalk from Shamrock Rovers

Clarke broke through at Shamrock Rovers, making 80 first team appearances and scoring five goals for the Tallaght club from 2016-19 before moving to Rotherham.
He joined Bristol Rovers in 2021, from where he was loaned back to Rovers in 2023 before the move was made permanent. He has made just one Premier Division appearance for Rovers this season.
Dundalk manager Ciarán Kilduff is upbeat about a player of Clarke’s ability, experience and age profile joining the club.
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“The signing and arrival of Trevor Clarke is a huge positive for us,” said Kilduff. “He should come straight into contention for Friday night once all the paperwork is done
“It’s a huge addition, someone I’m delighted to have at the club – someone with so much experience over the years, and still only 28, coming into his peak years now.
“It’s great to get someone with his quality, and what he’s going to bring to the group, on and off the pitch, is something we’re all excited about. He’s a player who’s really determined and hungry to make a big impact, and we’re delighted to have him.”
Clarke said the move was mooted “probably a couple of weeks ago now”.
He added: “There were a lot of phone calls going on with the gaffer, a lot of conversations. As soon as I got the call I was looking forward to getting in. There was nowhere else I would have liked to go.
“I’m always looking forward to a new chapter. A couple of leagues and cups won, and now moving on to the new chapter, looking to add more to the collection.
“When you look at this group, the togetherness they have and the willingness to fight for each other, I don’t see why we can’t do it here. Obviously push on for Europe – it’s still all to play for.”
Meanwhile, Galway United have announced the signing of experienced winger Dylan Connolly.
Galway United are delighted to announce the signing of winger Dylan Connolly, subject to international clearance 🇱🇻
Connolly began his professional career with Bohemians in 2012 before making his breakthrough season with Shelbourne. A standout campaign earned him a move to Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich Town, before he returned to Ireland to enjoy a successful spell with Bray Wanderers.
His performances at the Seagulls secured a move to Dundalk, who signed him ahead of their 2017 Champions League campaign.
After catching the eye with the Lilywhites, Connolly returned to England as Wimbledon secured his signature. He made 18 appearances for the Dons before joining Bradford City on loan, where he added a further 27 appearances.
In the summer of 2020, joined St Mirren. During his season in Scotland, he scored six goals for the Saints before returning to the EFL with spells at Northampton Town and Morecambe, adding another half-century of professional appearances before completing a full-circle return to Bohemians in 2023.
Connolly made over 50 appearances during his second spell with the Dublin club before joining Glentoran in 2024. He now joins Galway United.
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Trevor Clarke joins Dundalk from Shamrock Rovers
LAST UPDATE | 7 mins ago
DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of left-back Trevor Clarke from Shamrock Rovers, on a contract until the end of the 2027 season.
The 28-year-old put pen to paper on a deal to bring him to Oriel Park, and he will go straight into the squad for tomorrow night’s match against Shelbourne at Tolka Park.
Clarke broke through at Shamrock Rovers, making 80 first team appearances and scoring five goals for the Tallaght club from 2016-19 before moving to Rotherham.
He joined Bristol Rovers in 2021, from where he was loaned back to Rovers in 2023 before the move was made permanent. He has made just one Premier Division appearance for Rovers this season.
Dundalk manager Ciarán Kilduff is upbeat about a player of Clarke’s ability, experience and age profile joining the club.
“The signing and arrival of Trevor Clarke is a huge positive for us,” said Kilduff. “He should come straight into contention for Friday night once all the paperwork is done
“It’s a huge addition, someone I’m delighted to have at the club – someone with so much experience over the years, and still only 28, coming into his peak years now.
“It’s great to get someone with his quality, and what he’s going to bring to the group, on and off the pitch, is something we’re all excited about. He’s a player who’s really determined and hungry to make a big impact, and we’re delighted to have him.”
Clarke said the move was mooted “probably a couple of weeks ago now”.
He added: “There were a lot of phone calls going on with the gaffer, a lot of conversations. As soon as I got the call I was looking forward to getting in. There was nowhere else I would have liked to go.
“I’m always looking forward to a new chapter. A couple of leagues and cups won, and now moving on to the new chapter, looking to add more to the collection.
“When you look at this group, the togetherness they have and the willingness to fight for each other, I don’t see why we can’t do it here. Obviously push on for Europe – it’s still all to play for.”
Meanwhile, Galway United have announced the signing of experienced winger Dylan Connolly.
Connolly began his professional career with Bohemians in 2012 before making his breakthrough season with Shelbourne. A standout campaign earned him a move to Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich Town, before he returned to Ireland to enjoy a successful spell with Bray Wanderers.
His performances at the Seagulls secured a move to Dundalk, who signed him ahead of their 2017 Champions League campaign.
After catching the eye with the Lilywhites, Connolly returned to England as Wimbledon secured his signature. He made 18 appearances for the Dons before joining Bradford City on loan, where he added a further 27 appearances.
In the summer of 2020, joined St Mirren. During his season in Scotland, he scored six goals for the Saints before returning to the EFL with spells at Northampton Town and Morecambe, adding another half-century of professional appearances before completing a full-circle return to Bohemians in 2023.
Connolly made over 50 appearances during his second spell with the Dublin club before joining Glentoran in 2024. He now joins Galway United.
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