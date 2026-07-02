'It’s always a place I enjoy playing' - Jon Rahm confirmed for Irish Open at Doonbeg

JON RAHM WILL compete in the Irish Open at Doonbeg in September, it has been confirmed.

The 31-year-old Spaniard is a two-time major champion and former world No 1. He has won the Irish Open twice, at Portstewart in 2017 and Lahinch two years later.

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“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Ireland for the Amgen Irish Open,” said Rahm, a ten-time DP World Tour winner. “Winning this tournament twice means a lot to me and it’s always a place I enjoy playing. The courses, the fans and the challenge of links golf make it a special week.”

At Portstewart nine years ago, Rahm secured a dominant six-shot win for his maiden DP World Tour title, closing with a 65 to complete victory.

Triumph

He added a second triumph two years later at Lahinch, where a final-round 62 featuring eight birdies and an eagle saw him overturn a tie for ninth and finish two shots clear of Andy Sullivan and Bernd Wiesberger.

Rahm, who was joint runner-up in the US PGA Championship at Aronimink last month, will be part of a strong contingent of players from Europe playing in this year’s Irish Open.

He joins Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard and Luke Donald, all of whom have been confirmed so far along with Ireland’s Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power.

The Irish Open takes place from 10-13 September.