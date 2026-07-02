FRANKIE DETTORI SUSTAINED several broken ribs and a broken thumb after being involved in a car accident in Newmarket on Wednesday evening.
Dettori’s injuries are still being assessed as he remains in hospital for further scans and observation.
Another vehicle struck the rear passenger side of the car the 55-year-old was driving, causing it to spin and flip, according to his management company H Talent Management.
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They said in a statement: “H Talent Management can confirm that Frankie Dettori was involved in a road traffic accident in Newmarket on the evening of Wednesday, 1 July.
“Another vehicle struck the rear passenger side of the car Frankie was driving, causing it to spin and flip.
“Frankie was taken to hospital, where he was found to have sustained several broken ribs and a broken thumb. His injuries are still being assessed, and he remains in hospital for further scans and observation.
“Frankie would like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene, together with the doctors, nurses and wider medical team caring for him.
“His focus is now on resting and recovering. H Talent Management respectfully asks that Frankie’s privacy is respected at this time.
“No further comment will be made until there is a meaningful update.”
Dettori has not ridden in Britain since October 2023 when he won the Champion Stakes on King Of Steel at Ascot.
But he was due to return to the saddle in the Leger Legends race at Doncaster during the St Leger Festival in September.
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Jockey Frankie Dettori injured in car accident
FRANKIE DETTORI SUSTAINED several broken ribs and a broken thumb after being involved in a car accident in Newmarket on Wednesday evening.
Dettori’s injuries are still being assessed as he remains in hospital for further scans and observation.
Another vehicle struck the rear passenger side of the car the 55-year-old was driving, causing it to spin and flip, according to his management company H Talent Management.
They said in a statement: “H Talent Management can confirm that Frankie Dettori was involved in a road traffic accident in Newmarket on the evening of Wednesday, 1 July.
“Another vehicle struck the rear passenger side of the car Frankie was driving, causing it to spin and flip.
“Frankie was taken to hospital, where he was found to have sustained several broken ribs and a broken thumb. His injuries are still being assessed, and he remains in hospital for further scans and observation.
“Frankie would like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene, together with the doctors, nurses and wider medical team caring for him.
“His focus is now on resting and recovering. H Talent Management respectfully asks that Frankie’s privacy is respected at this time.
“No further comment will be made until there is a meaningful update.”
Dettori has not ridden in Britain since October 2023 when he won the Champion Stakes on King Of Steel at Ascot.
But he was due to return to the saddle in the Leger Legends race at Doncaster during the St Leger Festival in September.
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Car Accident Frankie Dettori Horse Racing Injuries Jockey Recovering none