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Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy over the next few days.
10.32am, 3 Jul 2026

Friday 3 July

10.40am
AFL, Sydney Swans v Western Bulldogs
TNT Sports 1

11am
Tennis, Wimbledon – Men’s and Women’s Singles Third Round
BBC One

11.10am
AFL, West Coast Eagles v Adelaide Crows
TNT Sports 2

11.30am
Golf, BMW International Open
Sky Sports Golf

3pm
Cricket, West Indies v Sri Lanka – Test Match Day 1
TNT Sports 2

4pm
Golf, US Senior Open
Sky Sports +

7pm
Australia v Egypt, World Cup Round of 32
RTÉ Two and BBC One

7pm
Tennis, Wimbledon – Men’s and Women’s Singles Third Round
BBC One

7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Derry City v Waterford, Drogheda United v Bohemians, Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers, St Pat’s v Galway United.
LOI TV

7.45pm
LOI First Division; Treaty United v Kerry FC, Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town, Cobh Ramblers v Cork City, Finn Harps v Wexford.
LOI TV

8pm
Shelbourne v Dundalk, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Three

10pm
Golf, John Deere Classic – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

11pm
Argentina v Cape Verde, World Cup Round of 32
RTÉ Two and ITV1

*****

Saturday 4 July

2.30am
Colombia v Ghana, World Cup Round of 32
RTÉ Two and ITV1

4.15am
AFL, Hawthorn v Melbourne
TNT Sports 1

4.35am
AFL, GWS Giants v Fremantle
TNT Sports 2

7.15am
AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Collingwood
TNT Sports 1

8.10am
New Zealand v France, Nations Rugby Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

9am
Golf, Arnold Palmer Cup – Tralee Golf Club
Sky Sports Mix

9.40am
Japan v Italy, Nations Rugby Championship
ITV4 

10.35am
AFL, Richmond v Carlton
TNT Sports 1

11am
Tennis, Wimbledon – Men’s and Women’s Singles Third Round
BBC One and BBC Two

11.10am
Ireland v Australia, Nations Rugby Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

12pm
Golf, BMW International Open
Sky Sports Golf

1pm
Kilkenny v Waterford, All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final
RTÉ One

1.45pm
Armagh v Kildare, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final
TG4

2.10pm
Fiji v Wales, Nations Rugby Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

2.30pm
Cricket, England v India – Twenty20 International
Sky Sports Cricket

3pm
Cricket, West Indies v Sri Lanka – Test Match Day 2
TNT Sports 2

3.30pm
Cork v Galway, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
RTÉ One and BBC Two NI

4pm
Formula 1, British Grand Prix qualifying
Sky Sports Main Event

4pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 1
TNT Sports 1

4.40pm
South Africa v England, Nations Rugby Championship
ITV4 and Virgin Media One

5pm
Golf, John Deere Classic – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

5.15pm
Kerry v Meath, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final
TG4

5.30pm
Tennis, Wimbledon – Men’s and Women’s Singles Third Round
BBC One

5.30pm
Golf, US Senior Open
Sky Sports +

6pm
Canada v Morocco, World Cup Round of 16
RTÉ Two and ITV1

7pm
Nations Rugby Championship Highlights
Virgin Media One

7.30pm
Dublin v Cork, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final
TG4

8.10pm
Argentina v Scotland, Nations Rugby Championship
ITV4 and Virgin Media One

10pm
Paraguay v France, World Cup Round of 16
RTÉ Two and BBC One

*****

Sunday 5 July

6.15am
AFL, Essendon v St Kilda
TNT Sports 3

7.40am
AFL, Port Adelaide v North Melbourne
TNT Sports 1

10am
Golf, Arnold Palmer Cup – Tralee Golf Club
Sky Sports Mix

11am
Tennis, Wimbledon – Men’s and Women’s Singles Fourth Round
BBC One and BBC Two

11.45am
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 2
TNT Sports 1

12pm
Golf, BMW International Open
Sky Sports Golf

1.30pm
Tipperary v Clare, All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final
RTÉ Two

2pm
Cork v Tyrone, All-Ireland minor football final
TG4

2.30pm
Cricket, Women’s ICC T20 World Cup Final
Sky Sports Main Event

3pm
Formula 1, British Grand Prix 
Sky Sports Main Event

4pm
Clare v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
RTÉ Two and BBC Two NI

5.30pm
Tennis, Wimbledon – Men’s and Women’s Singles Fourth Round
BBC One

5.45pm
Galway v Mayo, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final
TG4

8.15pm
Golf, John Deere Classic – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

8.15pm
Golf, US Senior Open
Sky Sports +

9pm
Brazil v Norway, World Cup Round of 16
RTÉ Two and ITV1

9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ One

1am (Monday)
Mexico v England, World Cup Round of 16
RTÉ Two and BBC One

*****

 

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