Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday 3 July

10.40am

AFL, Sydney Swans v Western Bulldogs

TNT Sports 1

11am

Tennis, Wimbledon – Men’s and Women’s Singles Third Round

BBC One

11.10am

AFL, West Coast Eagles v Adelaide Crows

TNT Sports 2

11.30am

Golf, BMW International Open

Sky Sports Golf

3pm

Cricket, West Indies v Sri Lanka – Test Match Day 1

TNT Sports 2

4pm

Golf, US Senior Open

Sky Sports +

7pm

Australia v Egypt, World Cup Round of 32

RTÉ Two and BBC One

7pm

Tennis, Wimbledon – Men’s and Women’s Singles Third Round

BBC One

7.45pm

LOI Premier Division; Derry City v Waterford, Drogheda United v Bohemians, Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers, St Pat’s v Galway United.

LOI TV

7.45pm

LOI First Division; Treaty United v Kerry FC, Bray Wanderers v Athlone Town, Cobh Ramblers v Cork City, Finn Harps v Wexford.

LOI TV

8pm

Shelbourne v Dundalk, LOI Premier Division

Virgin Media Three

10pm

Golf, John Deere Classic – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

11pm

Argentina v Cape Verde, World Cup Round of 32

RTÉ Two and ITV1

*****

Saturday 4 July

2.30am

Colombia v Ghana, World Cup Round of 32

RTÉ Two and ITV1

4.15am

AFL, Hawthorn v Melbourne

TNT Sports 1

4.35am

AFL, GWS Giants v Fremantle

TNT Sports 2

7.15am

AFL, Gold Coast Suns v Collingwood

TNT Sports 1

8.10am

New Zealand v France, Nations Rugby Championship

ITV1 and Virgin Media One

9am

Golf, Arnold Palmer Cup – Tralee Golf Club

Sky Sports Mix

9.40am

Japan v Italy, Nations Rugby Championship

ITV4

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10.35am

AFL, Richmond v Carlton

TNT Sports 1

11am

Tennis, Wimbledon – Men’s and Women’s Singles Third Round

BBC One and BBC Two

11.10am

Ireland v Australia, Nations Rugby Championship

ITV1 and Virgin Media One

12pm

Golf, BMW International Open

Sky Sports Golf

1pm

Kilkenny v Waterford, All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final

RTÉ One

1.45pm

Armagh v Kildare, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final

TG4

2.10pm

Fiji v Wales, Nations Rugby Championship

ITV1 and Virgin Media One

2.30pm

Cricket, England v India – Twenty20 International

Sky Sports Cricket

3pm

Cricket, West Indies v Sri Lanka – Test Match Day 2

TNT Sports 2

3.30pm

Cork v Galway, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

RTÉ One and BBC Two NI

4pm

Formula 1, British Grand Prix qualifying

Sky Sports Main Event

4pm

Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 1

TNT Sports 1

4.40pm

South Africa v England, Nations Rugby Championship

ITV4 and Virgin Media One

5pm

Golf, John Deere Classic – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

5.15pm

Kerry v Meath, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final

TG4

5.30pm

Tennis, Wimbledon – Men’s and Women’s Singles Third Round

BBC One

5.30pm

Golf, US Senior Open

Sky Sports +

6pm

Canada v Morocco, World Cup Round of 16

RTÉ Two and ITV1

7pm

Nations Rugby Championship Highlights

Virgin Media One

7.30pm

Dublin v Cork, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final

TG4

8.10pm

Argentina v Scotland, Nations Rugby Championship

ITV4 and Virgin Media One

10pm

Paraguay v France, World Cup Round of 16

RTÉ Two and BBC One

*****

Sunday 5 July

6.15am

AFL, Essendon v St Kilda

TNT Sports 3

7.40am

AFL, Port Adelaide v North Melbourne

TNT Sports 1

10am

Golf, Arnold Palmer Cup – Tralee Golf Club

Sky Sports Mix

11am

Tennis, Wimbledon – Men’s and Women’s Singles Fourth Round

BBC One and BBC Two

11.45am

Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 2

TNT Sports 1

12pm

Golf, BMW International Open

Sky Sports Golf

1.30pm

Tipperary v Clare, All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final

RTÉ Two

2pm

Cork v Tyrone, All-Ireland minor football final

TG4

2.30pm

Cricket, Women’s ICC T20 World Cup Final

Sky Sports Main Event

3pm

Formula 1, British Grand Prix

Sky Sports Main Event

4pm

Clare v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

RTÉ Two and BBC Two NI

5.30pm

Tennis, Wimbledon – Men’s and Women’s Singles Fourth Round

BBC One

5.45pm

Galway v Mayo, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final

TG4

8.15pm

Golf, John Deere Classic – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

8.15pm

Golf, US Senior Open

Sky Sports +

9pm

Brazil v Norway, World Cup Round of 16

RTÉ Two and ITV1

9.30pm

The Sunday Game

RTÉ One

1am (Monday)

Mexico v England, World Cup Round of 16

RTÉ Two and BBC One

*****