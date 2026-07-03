From a campervan to private jet: Pico Lopes story reaches new heights ahead of Messi showdown

THE HEAVENS OPENED in Miami at lunchtime on Thursday.

Blistering sun and a still air filled with dead heat was suddenly shattered by intense thunderstorms. Lightning joined us for company and the sky darkened almost immediately as if covered by blackout blinds.

Talk about adding even more ominous vibes to Pico Lopes and Cape Verde’s round of 32 tie with Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

The weather forecast suggests there will be more to come around the time of kick-off on Friday evening (6pm local and 11pm in Ireland), so the possibility of another weather delay being imposed is something that should be considered.

A packed press conference at the Miami Stadium – one of the NFL locker rooms was commandeered to meet demand – was no surprise given the allure of Messi and the world champions.

Miami is also where he has called home since joining the MLS club part-owned by David Beckham three years ago.

That career choice was made with a view to ensuring that he was still capable of leading his country at this World Cup.

Thanks so much guys for looking after them 🙌🏽 @DublinAirport https://t.co/gVAGE6d4j0 — Roberto Lopes (@picolopes) July 2, 2026

Pico’s path to this stage, of course, has been far different.

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Even his family’s journey to support him has been taken to new heights – quite literally – as this incredible World Cup story goes on.

Aer Lingus stepped up to ensure that his parents, Judie and Carlos, as well as his two brothers, were able to return to the United States from Dublin, while Irish timber specialists Noyeks Newmans have also chipped in to cover the cost of their accommodation and internal travel.

And then there is his wife, Leah, and her family’s trip of a lifetime. Along with her parents, brother, two friends, and of course the couple’s 18-month-old son, Diego, they began this World Cup adventure in a 30ft campervan.

They continued it to Miami on a private plan after they had to make a series of last-minute travel and accommodation plans to remain in Houston after last week’s 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia.

Additional leave from work was arranged by all and just as they plotted another mammoth journey from Texas to Florida, the offer of a private jet materialised from Florida-based Dubliner Sean O’Cuinneagain, who was able to utilise his Irish connections and get the Irish-American CEO of Fly USA Barry Shevlin on board to provide the travel.

Leah and baby Diego on the flight.

“I was half mesmerised and half terrified on the plane,” Leah told The 42. “Never in my life have I been on something like that and I probably never will be again. Madness.”

It’s just another fairytale aspect of this World Cup story, one which has a born and bred Dubliner at the very heart of it. Pico’s story is one that resonates with his teammates and so many other Cape Verdeans who have been able to attend this World Cup because they can all relate.

Six of his teammates were born in the Netherlands while practically all in the squad will have friends and family already living in America given the population of Providence, Rhode Island, is home to the largest number outside of Cape Verde.

Their pride at seeing the son of a man who left the archipelago like hundreds of thousands more has been clear. From New Jersey to Boston, Atlanta to Miami, Cape Verdeans have had reason to unite as one behind this team and everything it stands for.

“There’s belief, there’s conviction in our team. We will play with courage and fight for qualification with determination. We want the players to enjoy the match but to be focused and to do everything to go to the next phase,” head coach Bubista said.

The story of Cape Verde is similar to the story of Ireland in so many ways. Emigration is at the heart of it and it’s something to take pride in when moments like this allow a country to celebrate all of those complexities that make it feel special.

And Pico’s journey through schoolboy football in Dublin, forging a career of distinction in the League of Ireland, competing in Europe, AFCON, and now the World Cup, makes him a symbol for what can be achieved for any Irish player.

He’s had to do it in the blue and red of Cape Verde but that should not diminish the pride everyone in Irish football can still take, or the reasons to celebrate what he has been able to achieve by performing with such accomplishment on the biggest stage.

Pico Lopes with an Ireland flag after qualifying for the knockout stages. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

By acquitting himself with such distinction to this point, Pico Lopes has helped to change a century’s worth of thinking about what a League of Ireland player is capable of.

He has continually challenged himself to improve, living his life over the last decade in steadfast dedication to a career that will now be remembered as the greatest of any player who has only called the League of Ireland home.

These achievements at the World Cup make certain of that.

Pico Lopes has been embedded in every strand of the Irish game since he was a child, when his mother Judie thought it was great she was getting free babysitting on Sundrive Park with Lourdes Celtic.

There is an argument to be made – for another day – that no one with deeper and stronger connections to the heart of the Irish game has achieved more at a World Cup.

He knows every crevice of Ireland because it is where he’s from, it’s where he’s lived his professional life. He could tell you the slip off needed for Finn Park and now the Miami Stadium.

He’s has been operating at the very top of the domestic game for close to a decade and that has coincided with the opportunity to test himself in the group/league phase of the Uefa Conference League in three of the last four seasons.

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There could be a fourth to come after this summer. Consistently meeting and rising to these demands meant he was trusted by Cape Verde on this stage.

His performances over the last month now mean he has also helped change the conversation forever about what League of Ireland players are capable of. Never again should it be assumed the leap for the very best will be too much or too daunting.

Lionel Messi scores a free kick against Jordan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Now all he has to do is have to worry about a World Cup round of 32 knockout game. And Messi. The current top scorer in the competition with six goals was able to enjoy a cameo off the bench in their final group game clash with Jordan but still found the time to curl home a free kick during his 30-minute cameo.

Questions in the Argentina press conference were along the lines of how long they would need Messi on the pitch for, while when Bubista took his seat the media officer sitting beside him instantly shut down three different attempts from reporters to ask questions about allegations of rape made against captain Ryan Mendes.

Instead, the room was told questions would only be answered about the match.

“We compete in our way, staying true to own identity and honour what our country and people represent in every way we can,” Bubista said.

Pico Lopes is a prime example of that, and not just for Cape Verdeans.