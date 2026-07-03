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Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Jordy Bos of the Socceroos. Alamy Stock Photo
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Who will win this evening's World Cup game – Australia or Egypt?

History is on the line at Dallas Stadium this evening, with kick-off at 7pm Irish time.
6.16am, 3 Jul 2026

THE 2026 WORLD CUP Round of 32 continues apace, and among Friday’s games is Australia versus Egypt.

Both sides finished second in their respective groups: Australia after a win over Türkiye, draw with Paraguay, and defeat to co-hosts USA; and Egypt following victory over New Zealand and draws with Belgium and Iran. 

Egypt – spearheaded by Mo Salah – are in the knockout stages for the very first time, while the Socceroos have been here twice before but are yet to win a game.

Tony Popovic’s side have scored in just one fixture – Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe were on target against Türkiye – while The Pharaohs have found the back of the net every time, but just once through Salah. The former Liverpool star has two assists, though, with five different players on the sheet.

History is on the line at Dallas Stadium this evening, with kick-off at 7pm Irish time.

Who do you think will progress?


Poll Results:

Australia (1)
Egypt (1)

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