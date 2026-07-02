Leinster confirm return of Joey Carbery ahead of next season

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed the return of Joey Carbery ahead of the 2026/2027 season.

The news comes after Leinster head coach Leo Cullen revealed that the province were in discussions with the out-half about a possible return earlier this year.

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Carbery, who is a graduate of the Leinster Academy, scored 101 points in 37 appearances during his first spell at the province. He won a Pro14 and Champions Cup double in 2018 before joining Munster, where he won the United Rugby Championship title in 2023.

The 30-year-old spent the last two seasons with Bordeaux Bègles as they achieved back-to-back Champions Cup success. However, he also suffered a torn cruciate in February.

“I am delighted to be returning home to Leinster,” Carbery said after the announcement.

“I am thrilled to be joining in with Leo and the lads, there are some familiar faces and loads of new ones to get to know.

“I am working hard now to get myself fit and ready and contribute to the team as soon as possible.”

Leinster head coach Cullen added:

”We are delighted to welcome Joey back to Leinster Rugby.

“Joey and his family have been huge contributors to the Province over many years, and it certainly feels like a homecoming for Joey. He has gained plenty of valuable experience over the last number of years and we are all keen to learn from each other over the coming months as we look to compete in a new season.”