Joey Carbey suffers cruel blow of ACL injury

JOEY CARBERY’S STINT at Bordeaux looks to have come to a premature end, with coach Yannick Bru revealing the Irish international has suffered an ACL injury.

Carbery was absent for Bordeaux’s Top 14 win over Castres yesterday, and head coach Yannick Bru revealed post game that Carbery was unavailable through injury.

“We lost Joey Carbery this week, a torn cruciate ligament in his knee”, said Bru.

Carbery reportedly suffered the injury in training.

Carbery’s deal with Bordeaux expires at the end of this season, at the end of which he is expected to return home to join Leinster. Carbery joined Bordeaux in 2024, with whom he won the Champions Cup last season, albeit as understudy to their French international fly-half, Matthieu Jalibert.