'The time has come' - 1997 World Snooker Champion Ken Doherty announces retirement

LEGENDARY SNOOKER PLAYER Ken Doherty has announced his retirement.

The 1997 world champion confirmed his decision in an interview with the Irish Independent, saying he intends to continue to participate on the senior tour but will no longer be playing on the main tour.

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“The time has come,” he explained.

“I probably should have hung up the cue a few years ago. But I just love the game, love playing, doing the exhibitions.

“The goal was always to play finally at the Crucible for one more year, and 2027 is the [30-year] anniversary, but I just don’t think I’m able to do it any more.

“I’ve had a great time. I want to thank everybody, obviously, for all the support over the years. It’s been magnificent, not only here in Ireland, but all over the world.”

After turning professional in 1990, Doherty achieved a career highlight when he became world champion in 1997 with a famous victory over Stephen Hendry at the Crucible.

The 56-year-old currently works as a TV commentator and pundit.