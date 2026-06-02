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The Munster SHC final between Cork and Limerick will be live on RTÉ 2 on Sunday. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Plan Ahead

7 GAA games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's schedule

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
4.11pm, 2 Jun 2026

Saturday 6 June 

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Final 

  • 6pm: Dublin v Galway, Croke Park – RTÉ 2

Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

  • 2pm: Cork v Meath, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles
  • 2pm: Tyrone v Galway, Ashbourne
  • 3pm: Kildare v Kerry, TUS Gaelic Grounds
  • 7pm: Roscommon v Derry, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan

Joe McDonagh Cup Final

  • 3.45pm: Carlow v Laois, Croke Park – RTÉ 2

Tailteann Cup

Round 3

  • 1pm: London v Sligo, McGovern Park, Ruislip
  • 2pm: Leitrim v Wexford, Heartland Credit Union Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada
  • 5pm: Wicklow v Tipperary, Echelon Park, Aughrim
  • 6pm: Longford v Down, Glennon Brother’s Pearse Park – GAA+

Preliminary Quarter-Final

  • 3pm: Fermanagh v New York, Brewster Park, Enniskillen – GAA+

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship

Group 1 Round 1

  • 3.15pm: Cork v Armagh, Páirc Uí Rinn – TG4

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Group 1 Round 1

  • 2pm: Galway v Cork, Kenny Park, Athenry

Group 2 Round 3

  • 4.30pm: Clare v Limerick, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis
  • 2pm: Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park
  • 4.30pm: Kilkenny v Offaly, UPMC Nowlan Park

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship

Group 1 Round 2

  • 3.30pm: Antrim v Kerry, Ahoghill
  • 3.30pm: Down v Derry, Liatroim

Group 2 Round 2

  • 12.15pm: Laois v Meath, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise
  • 12.15pm: Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, Westmeath

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship

Round 2

  • 3.30pm: Wicklow v Tyrone, St Patrick’s GAA, Wicklow Town
  • 3.30pm: Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan
  • 3.30pm: Kildare v Roscommon, Manguard Park, Hawkfield

 *****

Sunday 7 June 

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final

  • 2pm: Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh – RTÉ 2

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship

Group 2 Round 1

  • 2pm: Kerry v Tipperary, Austin Stack Park, Tralee

Group 3 Round 1

  • 1pm: Mayo v Dublin, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar – TG4

Group 4 Round 1

  • 2pm: Meath v Galway, St. Patrick’s GFC, Stamullen

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship

Group 1 Round 2

  • 2pm: Down v Cavan, Páirc Esler, Newry

Group 2 Round 2

  • 2pm: Louth v Westmeath, Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda

Group 3 Round 2

  • 2pm: Laois v Clare, Laois Hire O’Moore Park

Group 4 Round 2

  • 2pm: Fermanagh v Leitrim, Ederney St Joseph’s

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship Round 2

Group A Round 2

  • 2pm: Derry v Antrim, Find Insurance Celtic Park
  • 2pm: Offaly v Longford, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Group 1 Round 1

  • 3.30pm: Waterford v Tipperary, Azzurri Walsh Park 

- The Camogie Association will announce live streams on their social media channels

*****

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