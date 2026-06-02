The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
7 GAA games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's schedule
Saturday 6 June
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Final
Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Joe McDonagh Cup Final
Tailteann Cup
Round 3
Preliminary Quarter-Final
TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship
Group 1 Round 1
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship
Group 1 Round 1
Group 2 Round 3
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship
Group 1 Round 2
Group 2 Round 2
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship
Round 2
*****
Sunday 7 June
Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final
TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship
Group 2 Round 1
Group 3 Round 1
Group 4 Round 1
TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies Football Championship
Group 1 Round 2
Group 2 Round 2
Group 3 Round 2
Group 4 Round 2
TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship Round 2
Group A Round 2
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship
Group 1 Round 1
- The Camogie Association will announce live streams on their social media channels
*****
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Plan Ahead