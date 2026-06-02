'I am responsible' – Southampton boss Tonda Eckert apologises for spying scandal

SOUTHAMPTON HEAD COACH Tonda Eckert has apologised for orchestrating the ‘Spygate’ scandal and admitted he is responsible for “everything that has happened”.

Saints were thrown out of the Championship play-offs last month after admitting sending a young intern to spy on a Middlesbrough training session.

The EFL said the south-coast club were found guilty of a “deplorable” act of putting pressure on the junior member of staff to spy on Boro.

In a damning verdict, the governing body said Southampton boss Eckert authorised the spying.

The German has now put out a lengthy video statement on club media, which began: “I will try to be as honest and clear as I can be.

“For everything that has happened, I do want to apologise, and I hold my hand up because as head coach I am responsible.

Advertisement

“I am responsible for everything that has happened at this football club.”

A personal message from Head Coach, Tonda Eckert. pic.twitter.com/dHlDdF6XFd — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Southampton owner Dragan Solak has insisted he will not sack Eckert over if the decision comes down to him.

Serbian media mogul Solak admitted that Eckert had made a “mistake”, but was adamant it should not cost a “super-talented manager” his job.

Solak told BBC Sport: “I have to believe, honestly, and I believe Tonda, that he didn’t know it was the rule that he was breaking.”

He added: “My personal opinion, and the opinion of the board, is that he is a manager who deserves to be backed by us and to be supported by us.

“I think he deserves a second chance and I would give it to him. My first support would be behind him, actually, because I think he is a super-talented manager.

“I truly hope that he will learn from this experience and he will achieve an incredible career in his life.”

A message from our Chairman, Dragan Šolak. pic.twitter.com/7qbgXEier7 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) June 2, 2026

Solak revealed that he had no knowledge of what was going on behind the scenes, and was “completely devastated” when he discovered the truth after seeing his club miss out on the chance to win promotion to the Premier League and the £200 million (€231.23 million) financial boost that would have brought following an unsuccessful appeal.

He said: “I think the punishment that the club received was severe and completely disproportionate to the mistake that we made.”

Solak later reaffirmed his support for Eckert in a message to the club’s fans posted on their official website and social media accounts.

He said: “Tonda’s period as our head coach has been a success so far. Our form during 2026 has been remarkable, and we believe he is the man to take us forward.

“As a board, we are fully behind him and together, we have only one objective: we want promotion back to the Premier League.”