Ireland captain hails 'resilience' in West Indies win as World Cup nears

STAND-IN CAPTAIN ORLA Prendergast starred on her 24th birthday as Ireland beat West Indies in their Women’s Tri Nations clash at a rainy Clontarf on Monday.

Ireland won by one run on the DLS method – the Duckworth Lewis Stern formula which determines weather-affected games – as their preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup continue.

Predergast turned in a superb batting performance, named Player of the Match with 71* (46 balls), hitting 11 fours and a six in a 50-minute masterclass of innings management.

It was Ireland’s first-ever win over West Indies in Women’s T20 international cricket, and came after defeat to the same opposition last Thursday.

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“It’s something we speak about so much as a group, our resilience and our ability to bounce back. We showed it again today,” said Prendergast.

“I think that was as tough of a game as we could have started off with so to bounce back against the same side the way we did today was so pleasing.

“Feeling good ahead of the World Cup, so just looking forward to getting going over there.”

Ireland open their campaign against Scotland at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Saturday, 13 June, with hosts England and holders New Zealand among the other teams they will face in Group B.

On standing in for captain Gaby Lewis as she is rested before the tournament, Prendergast says she is embracing “a new opportunity” but admits it’s “a bit of a challenge”.

“I find it tricky with bowling and trying to get everything going on the field, but it’s just a new challenge. I’m definitely looking forward to Gaby coming back and taking the reins, we miss her hugely with the bat in hand as well so can’t wait for her to be back.”

Ireland face Pakistan in Clontarf on Thursday, having defeated them by seven wickets on Sunday.

Ireland Women v West Indies Women, T20I Tri-Series, Clontarf, 1 June 2026

West Indies 141-8 (20 overs; J Glasgow 36; A Canning 2-11)

Ireland 99-5 (14.1 overs; O Prendergast 71*; S Hector 2-21)

Ireland Women won by 1 run (DLS)