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Leo Cullen. Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
Leinster

Leinster injury list grows longer after Lions win

Taxing end of season schedule is taking its toll.
5.10pm, 1 Jun 2026

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen is sweating on the fitness of no fewer than eight players ahead of Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship semi-final clash with DHL Stormers at Aviva Stadium (KO: 5.30pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

Joe McCarthy, Dan Sheehan, Tommy O’Brien, Rónan Kelleher, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong and Jordan Larmour will all be further assessed after picking up knocks in the previous two weeks, with a decision on their availability to be made on an individual basis later in the week.

They all join Ryan Baird, Jack Boyle, Will Connors, Hugh Cooney, RG Snyman, Charlie Tector and Paddy McCarthy on the injury list.

Leinster began the process of getting over their Champions Cup final defeat to Bordeaux on Sunday, when they dished out a 59-10 beating to Lions.

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