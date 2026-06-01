Kevin Keegan reveals stage four cancer diagnosis

FORMER ENGLAND AND Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan has revealed he has stage four cancer.

Keegan’s family had revealed in January the former England, Liverpool and Newcastle player had been diagnosed with cancer.

And the 75-year-old provided an update on his health during an appearance at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House over the weekend.

“They said we have a top doctor with this new way of fighting what you have got, which is stage four cancer,” Keegan said, in quotes reported by the Daily Mail.

“He was a Liverpool supporter so I went to meet him. I knew I wouldn’t be walking alone, if you know what I mean.”

Newcastle, where Keegan spent two years as a player before having two spells as a manager, sent their best wishes to Keegan in a post on X on Monday, adding that he will “always be warmly welcomed” at St James’ Park.

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We send our heartfelt support and warmest wishes to Kevin Keegan and his family following his recent diagnosis of stage four cancer.



Kevin holds a unique and cherished place in the history of Newcastle United, and in the hearts of our supporters. His passion, leadership and… pic.twitter.com/Gft0meUQXJ — Newcastle United (@NUFC) June 1, 2026

“We send our heartfelt support and warmest wishes to Kevin Keegan and his family following his recent diagnosis of stage four cancer,” the club said.

“Kevin holds a unique and cherished place in the history of Newcastle, and in the hearts of our supporters. His passion, leadership and connection to the club and city have shaped some of our most memorable moments.

“Everyone at the club is behind Kevin and sends strength and best wishes to him and his family for the journey ahead.

“Kevin will always be warmly welcomed at St James’ Park and we hope to see him again soon.”

Keegan began his career with Scunthorpe and was signed by Liverpool in 1971, winning the First Division three times along with two UEFA Cups, the FA Cup and the 1977 European Cup.

He won the Ballon d’Or – then called the European Footballer of the Year – twice while at German side Hamburg, where he featured in another European Cup final, and played for Southampton and Newcastle before retiring in 1984.

On the international stage, he scored 21 goals in 63 England appearances and played at the 1982 World Cup finals.

As a manager, Keegan took charge of former club Newcastle in 1992 and led them into the Premier League, where they came close to winning the 1995-96 title but missed out to Manchester United.

He had a spell as Fulham boss before becoming England manager in 1999 but, after overseeing a disappointing Euro 2000 campaign, Keegan resigned following a World Cup qualifying defeat to Germany.

Keegan then took charge at Manchester City before leaving in March 2005 and made a return to Newcastle in 2008, but lasted eight months at the helm.

Speaking at the event, Keegan also stated he would like to return to St James’ Park to say goodbye.

He said: “I want to say goodbye. I didn’t get the chance when I left the club last time.”