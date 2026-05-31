Katie McCabe set to join Chelsea after Arsenal exit

KATIE MCCABE IS in line for a sensational move to Chelsea.

As first reported by BBC Sport and Arseblog News, The 42 understands the Ireland captain is set to join another WSL heavyweight as she leaves London rivals Arsenal.

McCabe spent over a decade at the Gunners, winning every title possible and making 305 appearances.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old left-back departs at the end of her contract. Arsenal reportedly did not offer her a new deal in January, but made a late U-turn and McCabe ultimately decided to pursue a new challenge.

That appears to be at Chelsea, the club she supported in childhood.

McCabe – who has also been linked with newly-crowned WSL champions Manchester City – was previously subject to a “substantial” bid from Chelsea in January 2023, but can now join on a free transfer.

It’s believed the interest stretches back to before she first signed for Arsenal as a 20-year-old from Shelbourne in 2015.

NWSL links were also widely reported, but McCabe was always likely to stay in England. She recently built a house in London, where she lives with her partner and former teammate Caitlin Foord. The Australian international is reportedly set to renew with Arsenal.

McCabe has always embraced the intense Arsenal-Chelsea rivalry, but was recently at the centre of a high-profile hair-pull incident. Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor was incensed as she appeared to grab Alyssa Thompson’s hair in the closing stages of Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final win last month. McCabe has since apologised for the incident.

Chelsea finished third in the WSL, as they were denied a seventh title in succession. They won the World Sevens Series on Saturday.

McCabe will captain Ireland in their final 2027 World Cup group qualifiers against Netherlands on Friday and France next Tuesday, where direct qualification remains a possibility.