Disappointment for Hayes as Man City blitz Brighton in Women's FA Cup final

Manchester City 4

Brighton & Hove Albion 0

MANCHESTER CITY SEALED a domestic double after Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw and Alex Greenwood inspired the Women’s Super League champions to a 4-0 victory over Brighton in their Wembley FA Cup final.

Jamaica striker Shaw, the WSL’s Golden Boot winner for three straight seasons, nodded home Greenwood’s cross in the 38th minute – her first goal since announcing a four-year contract extension on Monday.

Captain Greenwood made it two from a stoppage-time free-kick to double their lead before the break, despite a very promising opening half from first-time FA Cup finalists Brighton, in search of a maiden major trophy.

Aoba Fujino added a third in the 66th minute with Shaw providing the assist, and second-half substitute Vivianne Miedema marked her return to Andree Jeglertz’s line-up for the first time since March with their fourth to put their 400th competitive match as a professional side to bed.

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Three-time FA Cup champions City were appearing in their fifth final, and their first since losing to Chelsea in extra time four years ago.

There was disappointment for Republic of Ireland international Caitlin Hayes, who played the full game for the Seagulls.

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Meanwhile, Irish trio Saoirse Noonan, Claire Walsh and Tara O’Hanlon are celebrating Women’s Scottish Cup success with Celtic.

Noonan provided the assist for Morgan Cross’ first-half winner as the 10-women Hoops beat Rangers 1-0 at Hampden Park.

🗣️'She's been the shining light all season'



Morgan Cross gives Celtic the lead at Hampden and it's advantage Grant Scott ⚽



Watch live on BBC One Scotland and the BBC Sport website 📺 #BBCFootball #ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/zr3DgniS1K — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) May 31, 2026

Emma Lawton was sent-off for a second yellow card just before the hour mark, and Celtic held on to win the cup for the first time since 2023.

Noonan – who is out of contract this summer and yielding interest from elsewhere – and Walsh both started, while Manchester City loanee O’Hanlon came off the bench in the second half.