Tyler Fletcher, son of Darren, called up to Scotland's World Cup squad

SCOTLAND HAVE DRAFTED Manchester United youngster Tyler Fletcher into their World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Billy Gilmour.

Fletcher, the 19-year-old son of former Scotland captain Darren, was handed his international debut after coming on at half-time in Saturday’s 4-1 friendly win over Curaçao at Hampden Park.

The teenage midfielder has now been added to Scotland’s 26-strong World Cup squad after Napoli playmaker Gilmour suffered a knee injury during the first half against Curaçao, which has ruled him out of the tournament that starts next month in North America.

Fletcher was one of five young players given the chance to join Scotland for training over the past week and made a big impression on boss Steve Clarke.

Advertisement

Clarke said on Saturday when assessing his options: “Obviously I’ve got Connor Barron, Andy Irving, Lennon Miller, and you see for yourself how good young Tyler is.

“The three that I mentioned are on standby. Obviously Tyler joined us this week. He’s trained well this week so he’s a little bit closer than the other three.”