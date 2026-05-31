Owen Elding commits to Ireland despite England interest: 'It'd be a dream to put on a green shirt'

OWEN ELDING WILL become a naturalised Irish citizen by the end of June and aims to have his passport in time to be eligible for the start of the Nations League campaign in September.

The 20-year-old striker confirmed there has been interest from England in declaring for the country of his birth but insists his commitment is to the country where he grew up.

Elding joined Hibernian from Sligo Rovers last January in a deal that could be worth up to €1 million after he was named PFA Ireland Young Player of the Year.

Elding was born in England but came through the ranks at the Bit O’Red academy after his father, Anthony, joined the League of Ireland club in 2013 and settled in the area with his family.

Elding was put on the pathway to first-team football by Sligo boss John Russell, and he has relished his first experience of international football at any level since Heimir Hallgrímsson included him in the squad as a training player for the summer friendlies.

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Elding would have featured for Ireland’s U21s by now had his citizenship been confirmed, and there was a further delay to the process earlier this year when the fuel protests around the country scuppered his chances of attending.

Three goals in his first seven appearances for Hibs also helped boost his profile in the UK, and while there has been some interest shown elsewhere, Elding insists his commitment is to Ireland.

“Yeah, I think, obviously there was a bit of interest, but my full focus was on club football at that moment, performing well at Hibs and whatever came, came. To be fair, my full focus was always getting into this national team as well. Obviously, growing up in Sligo, most of my life, is all I know really. Yeah, it’d be a dream to put on a green shirt.”

Hallgrímsson phoned Elding before announcing the squad for these games just to confirm that he could state publicly that he was on board.

“He did, yeah. He said he had a press conference, so he rang me and said, was it OK to tell the media that I was committed? It feels like he’s got a lot of confidence in me, a lot of belief, so all I have to do is keep performing at club level and hopefully I’m selected for the next camp.”

Elding says those close to him at home are “buzzing” for his prospects with Ireland, even if the majority would rather he follows a different path. “Yeah, they’re buzzing. I think, obviously, my whole family being English, they would have liked me to play for England, but growing up in the country for so long, it’s all I’ve ever known so it’s what I wanted to do.

The last week has only served to reinforce Elding’s belief that he has made the right decision.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience so far. Obviously it’s a bit surreal coming in at the start and seeing all the big names and a load of Premier League footballers, but to come in and get that experience of international football is massive.

“When I spoke to Heimir about coming in, obviously he wanted me to come in for this camp, get a feel of the group, get a feel of international football and all that. So yeah, I’ve enjoyed it and hopefully there’s more to come.

“It shows that he’s got big ambitions for me. Obviously coming in and getting that taste of international football, like I said, it’ll only help me in my club as well, giving me that confidence to go on and kick on.”

Elding scored 12 times in the Premier Division last season but was just one shy of Mason Melia’s tally with St Patrick’s Athletic. The 18-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur in a €2 million deal and was also included in this Ireland squad.

“Mason pushed me every week when I was at Sligo. Obviously me and him were battling for the Young Player of the Year, top goalscorer in the league. Whenever I’d scored, I’d go on and check if Mason had scored. Then I’d find out he’d scored two,” Elding said.

“But yeah, it’s always good competition between us two, and then coming in and working alongside him here has been great.