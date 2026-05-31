The Ireland defender eyeing an FA Cup final upset at Wembley

A FEW HOURS after Ireland’s win over Poland at Aviva Stadium last month, one of the players walked into a pub nearby.

A couple of heads turned, but Caitlin Hayes went largely unnoticed as she sauntered into Slattery’s with her family and friends.

The 6ft defender may not have been as recognisable in her civvies, and a quiet pint of Guinness was enjoyed away from the glare with her nearest and dearest.

Just rewards after a typically towering performance at the heart of the Irish defence.

She was much more in demand as the Irish team circled the pitch at Lansdowne, signs like ‘Caitlin Hayes, can I have your jersey?’ and young fans with pink pre-wrap headbands catching the eye.

Since making her international debut in 2023, Hayes has established herself as a key player and is growing into a fan favourite. The same applies at Brighton & Hove Albion, who she will represent in Sunday afternoon’s Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium [KO 3pm, Channel 4 and TNT Sports 1].

Brighton are massive underdogs as they face WSL champions Manchester City in their first final, but having defied the odds through a magical cup run to date – and having stunned the Sky Blues in the league last month – they will believe anything is possible.

After wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, Hayes helped the Seagulls topple Arsenal in the quarter-final, scoring the opener in a 2-0 away win at Meadow Park. In the semi-final, they trailed 2-0 to Denise O’Sullivan and Liverpool after 22 minutes, but fought back to win 3-2 in the 95th minute, also away at St Helen’s.

Hayes was outstanding that afternoon and will hope to repeat the feat as Brighton chase the club’s first major silverware on the biggest stage.

In action against Melvine Malard of Manchester United. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

She will be the only Irish player gracing the hallowed turf at Wembley: Tara O’Hanlon is on the books of Manchester City but on loan at Celtic, who face Rangers in the Scottish Women’s Cup final at Hampden Park this afternoon. Another young Irish talent, Eve O’Carroll, recently left for the USL W League.

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A seismic upset win would see Hayes join an illustrious list of Irish Women’s FA Cup winners – Emma Byrne, Yvonne Treacy, Ciara Grant, Katie McCabe (all Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Arsenal and Chelsea – the first Irishwoman to win at Wembley in 2015), and Aoife Mannion (Manchester United) – but reaching the final is a huge achievement in itself.

– Rise –

Hayes grew up in Warrington, an industrial town between Manchester and Liverpool. She sampled a multitude of sports throughout her childhood before football took hold in the youth ranks of Manchester United, City and Everton.

A move to the United States followed, where Hayes balanced football with a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology – the study of human movement, performance and function – at Mississippi College.

Her return to this side of the Atlantic brought a brief stint at Cypriot club Barcelona FA and then-Championship outfit Lewes, before her childhood dream was realised.

Hayes had grown up supporting Celtic, with her Offaly-born grandfather James particularly influential. The once far-fetched idea of representing that side of her family got closer and closer through a glittering five-year spell in Glasgow, the highlight coming as she helped the Hoops to their first-ever league title in 2023/24.

On the ball on her Ireland debut. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Champions League football and an Ireland debut followed. Firmly on the radar from her time as Glasgow City manager, Eileen Gleeson capped Hayes on her 28th birthday, a win against Northern Ireland in the WNT’s first-ever Aviva Stadium game.

She quickly became a permanent fixture under Gleeson, but the Celtic chapter trundled to a close after a reported fallout with then-manager Elena Sadiku.

– Struggle –

Then came the difficult start to life at Brighton, which Hayes has spoken about so openly and honestly. “I probably wouldn’t ever encourage anyone to move in January, purely through what I felt was just a massive change,” she said of the mid-2024/25 season switch.

“I’d obviously built a home and my love for Celtic was displayed in many ways. To leave that was very challenging. And then to pick a club that couldn’t be further away and rebuild, not just on the pitch with new team-mates, but to also rebuild a life outside of football had its challenges.

“There was a time when I probably thought, what have I done?”

It took some time for Hayes to find her feet and adjust to the step-up to WSL football, and as she grappled with breaking through at Brighton, she lost her place in the Ireland XI.

Having played virtually every minute under Gleeson, she found herself on the bench in the early days of Carla Ward’s reign. “I definitely struggled. I was in no position to play. I wasn’t the best version of myself,” she explained in October, having regained her place.

She has detailed manifestation and her strong faith in helping her bounce back from a difficult time. ‘Keep being dominant’ is the message on a label on the back of her phone, one written by a coach at United when she was 16.

Dominant is exactly what Hayes has been since. After a strong finish to last campaign, the 30-year-old has been a key player through her first full season with Brighton, playing 22 games and scoring three goals.

Meeting an Ireland fan at Aviva Stadium. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

As per an Opta stat in April, Hayes had won 95% of her aerial duels in the WSL this season (36/38), the best rate of any player to contest at least 20 in a single campaign in the competition’s history.

She’s a player that relishes being the underdog and shutting out big names on the big stage. That was made clear after keeping Vivianne Miedema scoreless against the Netherlands earlier this year.

“When you can say that your player didn’t score, or you can say you stood toe-to-toe with Miedema who has won everything in the game, and actually she didn’t really get it and do much, you’re like, ‘Oh, I did well,’” she reflected in the mixed zone in Utrecht.

“You can take a sense of confidence from that and then ultimately that makes you a better player. I definitely enjoy it. The busier I am, the more I enjoy it.”

With Miedema and Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw among formidable opposition in Wembley this afternoon, Hayes will definitely be kept going. Locking them up will be paramount if Brighton are to upset the odds.

Another pint of Guinness would surely be enjoyed if a seismic shock is pulled off. It may not be as quiet in such circumstances.