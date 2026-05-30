Liverpool sack manager Arne Slot

LIVERPOOL HAVE SACKED head coach Arne Slot after a disappointing defence of their Premier League title.

Fans turned on the Dutchman after a number of poor performances – the team lost 19 times this season – and there was some disharmony in the dressing room with Mohamed Salah the most outspoken.

Sources insist the decision was taken with “enormous reluctance”, admitting it does not feel entirely fair to dispense with a coach who won only the club’s second league title in 30 years.

Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way.



He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 30, 2026

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However, it is understood the decision has been taken based on what they believe is the best chance of moving forward and the club’s hierarchy feel the team needs to evolve again towards a more aggressive, front-foot, urgent style of football.

That reflects comments made by Salah in a social media post earlier this month when he called for a return to the “heavy metal football” played under predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool insist the desire for a change of style should not be viewed as a criticism of Slot, whose calibre as one of Europe’s leading coaches should not be doubted.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way,” said a statement.

“He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation.”