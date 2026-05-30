LIVE: PSG v Arsenal, Champions League final

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

There’s a strong case to be made that Arsenal and PSG are the two best teams in Europe right now, and that is rarer than you think in the Champions League final.

It certainly wasn’t the case last year, when Luis Enrique’s side hammered Inter 5-0 to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have never won this competition.

It is only their second appearance in the final, having lost 2-1 to Frank Rijkaard’s Barcelona in 2006.

Given the quality of their squad, PSG will be most people’s favourites to prevail. However, Arsenal will come into this game in buoyant form, having just ended a 22-year wait to win the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side are widely regarded as having the best defensive setup in Europe — they have conceded just twice in the knockout stages so far, whereas PSG conceded five against Bayern Munich alone.

If the English side can keep it tight and deny the French champions the space in which their array of world-class attackers can thrive, they will fancy their chances of causing an upset.

Kick-off is at 5pm.