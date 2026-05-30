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Sara Byrne. (file photo) Alamy Stock Photo
Golf

Cork's Sara Byrne finishes in tie for second in France

It marks the best result of Byrne’s professional career.
4.03pm, 30 May 2026

SARA BYRNE FINISHED in a tie for second at the Jabra Ladies Open De France, marking the best result of her professional career.

The Corkwoman finished on five-under, with Germany’s Helen Briem topping the leaderboard on 12-under.

Byrne had only recently returned to action following an elbow injury. 

The 25-year-old shot a third-round 71, following a first-round 68 and second-round 69.

Saturday’s level-par 71 saw Byrne hit birdies on the par-five seventh and ninth, with bogeys on the par-three eighth and par-four 10th.

Singapore’s Shannon Tan and Wales’ Lydia Hall joined Bynre on five-under for the weekend.

Aine Donegan shot a 69 to finished just outside the top 20, on par, while Anna Foster came in at three-over par.

Annabel Wilson had retired during the second round.

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