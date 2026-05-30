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Cork's Sara Byrne finishes in tie for second in France
SARA BYRNE FINISHED in a tie for second at the Jabra Ladies Open De France, marking the best result of her professional career.
The Corkwoman finished on five-under, with Germany’s Helen Briem topping the leaderboard on 12-under.
Byrne had only recently returned to action following an elbow injury.
The 25-year-old shot a third-round 71, following a first-round 68 and second-round 69.
Saturday’s level-par 71 saw Byrne hit birdies on the par-five seventh and ninth, with bogeys on the par-three eighth and par-four 10th.
Singapore’s Shannon Tan and Wales’ Lydia Hall joined Bynre on five-under for the weekend.
Aine Donegan shot a 69 to finished just outside the top 20, on par, while Anna Foster came in at three-over par.
Annabel Wilson had retired during the second round.
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Golf Sara Byrne