Cork's Sara Byrne finishes in tie for second in France

SARA BYRNE FINISHED in a tie for second at the Jabra Ladies Open De France, marking the best result of her professional career.

The Corkwoman finished on five-under, with Germany’s Helen Briem topping the leaderboard on 12-under.

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Byrne had only recently returned to action following an elbow injury.

The 25-year-old shot a third-round 71, following a first-round 68 and second-round 69.

Saturday’s level-par 71 saw Byrne hit birdies on the par-five seventh and ninth, with bogeys on the par-three eighth and par-four 10th.

Singapore’s Shannon Tan and Wales’ Lydia Hall joined Bynre on five-under for the weekend.

Aine Donegan shot a 69 to finished just outside the top 20, on par, while Anna Foster came in at three-over par.

Annabel Wilson had retired during the second round.