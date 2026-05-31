Marta Kostyuk stuns Iga Swiatek with French Open victory

NEW FRENCH OPEN champions will be crowned in both the women’s and men’s singles after Marta Kostyuk continued a tournament of shocks by knocking out Iga Swiatek.

Defending champion Coco Gauff’s defeat on Saturday left four-time winner Swiatek as the only remaining player in either draw to have lifted the trophy at Roland Garros.

But the Pole has endured a difficult season and produced an error-strewn display in a 7-5 6-1 defeat by in-form Kostyuk.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian is yet to lose a match on clay this season after winning the biggest title of her career in Madrid earlier this month, and she extended her unbeaten run to 16 matches.

It is just the second time the 23-year-old, who sits at a career-high ranking of 15, has made it through to the quarter-finals of a grand slam after the Australian Open in 2024.

“To beat such an unbelievable player who won four times here, I’d lost (three) times to her, never taken a set off her, I still cannot believe it,” said Kostyuk.

“I think the most important thing I’ve been doing is really just trying to enjoy. I woke up this morning and I just thought about what an unbelievable day I have to live today to play on Chatrier against Iga.”

Swiatek changed coaches earlier in the spring in an effort to arrest her slide, bringing in Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu’s former coach Francisco Roig, but her troubles remain and this is her earliest defeat on the Parisian clay since her debut in 2019.

She had won her first three matches comfortably and served for the first set here but could not clinch it and two double faults in the 12th game helped Kostyuk move into the lead.

Swiatek went for a lengthy bathroom break and broke serve immediately to start the second set only to again double fault twice and hand the initiative back.

Her forehand, so often a barometer of her game and confidence, became increasingly wayward and a final backhand that flew way wide was her 38th unforced error of the match.

Kostyuk began the tournament in tears on court, revealing that her family home in Kyiv had narrowly avoided being hit by a Russian missile, but her victory continued an excellent tournament for Ukraine’s women.