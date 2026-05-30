“ONE MORE YEAR, one more year.”

The Leinster fans voiced their love for James Lowe as the experienced wing set a new try-scoring record for the province with a brace against the Lions.

The 33-year-old is set to leave Leinster this summer, but the province’s fans clearly hope that a late U-turn is still possible.

Lowe bagged his 70th and 71st tries for Leinster wide on the left in his side’s 59-10 win over the Lions, a victory that earned the province a URC semi-final against the Stormers at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday at 5.30pm.

A reminder that this was also Lowe’s 100th appearance for Leinster. 71 tries in 100 games is serious going.

His wife and two young children joined him on the pitch afterwards to celebrate the achievement, while his team-mates were clearly thrilled for Lowe.

The issue of his future hung over it all, but Leinster head coach Leo Cullen wasn’t willing to say much post-match when asked if he hopes Lowe will be with the province next season.

“Listen, James will come out in terms of his own individual piece,” said Cullen.

“It’s not really right for me to comment on him at this moment in time, if that’s OK.”

What Cullen was happier to talk about was what Lowe has meant to Leinster since joining in 2017.

“I remember when we signed him from the Chiefs, and he came on good recommendation at the time,” said Cullen.

“He’s been a great character in the group. Very, very different, you know, he brings great energy. Internally, we had a video there just in terms of some of the stuff that he’s done in a Leinster jersey over his career.

“Listen, he’s been phenomenal. Obviously, he scored two more classic James Lowe tries there today. It’s amazing what he’s achieved in terms of his try scoring record in what, less than half the amount of caps that the previous record holder [Shane Horgan] had.

“He’s been a great addition on so many levels in the group because he’s definitely a unique one.

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“There’s not many James Lowes running around the streets that we’ve come across so far. He’s been a great addition to the group over the years.”

James Lowe with his family. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Lowe contributed to a straightforward nine-try Leinster win against the Lions.

Cullen was pleased because it tees up a home semi-final against the Stormers next weekend, but also because his players steadied themselves after the disappointment of last weekend’s Champions Cup final loss to Bordeaux.

“It’s been a really tough week now for everybody involved in the club,” said Cullen. “As you know, we try to pour our heart and soul into the Champions Cup rugby every year.

“But when you lose a game, sometimes it’s great to have a game to look forward to quite quickly.

“I thought our guys, in the circumstances, were very professional in terms of how they prepared for this game. There’s lots of good stuff about their performance from the team and from individuals within that as well. Overall, pleased.

“Has it fixed last week? No. But it’s another week for us as a group, which is great because it’s just saving the time we have together now. But it’s lovely to have a semi-final to look forward to against the Stormers.”

Cullen also explained why Tadhg Furlong pulled out of the clash with the Lions due to a calf issue, having been named to start at tighthead prop on Thursday.

Joe McCarthy and Dan Sheehan were replaced during the game with apparent injuries, but Cullen was optimistic about their fitness.

“We named Tadhg on Thursday,” said Cullen. “I thought he’d be OK to come through because we train Tuesday, Wednesday, and then he wasn’t quite right. Little tightness in his calf is exactly what’s wrong with him.

“So, just with previous, it’s just making a sensible decision there. So anyway, we pulled him.

“And there was a couple of other guys obviously as well, a few niggles from earlier in the week, so Garry [Ringrose], Rónan Kelleher, Jordan Larmour as well.

“So but I think they should be OK, I think, to go this week coming so but we’ll see how they are obviously come Monday. But I hope they will be all OK for selection.

“Joe was OK.

“Dan, just his knee initially. But then he got a bang in his shoulder as well. So we obviously took him off, and I think he’s OK. Just again, bumps and bruises.”