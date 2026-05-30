Former England star Raheem Sterling arrested for suspected drug-driving

RAHEEM STERLING HAS been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after he allegedly crashed his car into motorway barriers, police said on Saturday.

The former England winger, who most recently played for Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie, is suspected of crashing his Lamborghini into barriers on the M3 motorway in Hampshire, southern England, on Thursday morning.

The 31-year-old has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

In a statement, Hampshire Police said: “Just before 9.00am (0800 GMT) on Thursday, we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange.

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“No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported.

“The driver, a 31-year-old man from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C drug and failing to provide a specimen. He has been bailed while our enquiries continue.”

Sources close to Sterling told Britain’s Press Association news agency that Sterling, who previously played for Manchester City and Chelsea, had been made to “feel worthless” and “forgotten about”.

The source added Sterling had been suffering from “immeasurable” psychological strain following an “extremely tough couple of years”.

The source said they also wanted to emphasise Sterling had been arrested “under suspicion”, insisting there is no “proof of anything in his system”.

Sterling, of Berkshire, has been bailed while inquiries continue.

He scored 20 goals in 82 international appearances, helping England reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020.

Sterling made his senior debut at Liverpool before joining Manchester City in 2015, winning four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the 2019 FA Cup.

He left for Chelsea in 2022 but fell out of favour and spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Arsenal.

After leaving Stamford Bridge, Sterling joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February and played eight times in the Eredivisie.

– © AFP 2026