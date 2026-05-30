Armagh overpower Derry to get All-Ireland series off the mark

Armagh 1-18

Derry 1-13

Steve Malone reports from the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds

A TIERNAN KELLY goal helped pave the way for a comfortable victory as the Ulster champions Armagh got their All-Ireland series off to a winning start against Derry.

Lachlan Murray had lifted a green flag for Derry in the first half before Kelly found the net with an audacious kick from an obscure angle as Kieran McGeeney’s side made their home advantage count.

Armagh will now go into the Round 2A draw on Tuesday morning while Derry will head for the Round 2B draw under considerable pressure to keep their championship hopes alive.

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TIERNAN KELLY TAKE A BOW🔥



An outraegous finish from Kelly extends the @Armagh_GAA lead 🎯#ARMvDER pic.twitter.com/0PkuAlx32W — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 30, 2026

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