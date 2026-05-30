Christy Ring success at last for Derry as New York overcome Tyrone in Nickey Rackard final

GAA Results

Christy Ring final

Derry 3-24 Kerry 3-19

Nickey Rackard final

New York 2-22 Tyrone 2-17

All-Ireland minor hurling quarter-finals

Cork 2-25 Kilkenny 1-16

Limerick 2-16 Clare 0-13

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THERE WAS CHRISTY Ring Cup success for Derry today in Croke Park, while New York were crowned Nickey Rackard champions.

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Derry, who were runners-up in the last three Christy Ring finals, got the better of Kerry to become champions for the first time.

Connor Melaugh finished with 2-2 to help end their heartache in deciders, while Shea Cassidy also lifted a green flag for the winners.

Substitute Oisín Maunsell provided two of Kerry’s goals with their other major coming from Pádraig Boyle who finished with 1-10.

New York, who won the Lory Meagher Cup last year, enjoyed another fruitful day in Croke Park as they won a maiden Nickey Rackard Cup after holding off Tyrone. Cian Barron and AJ Willis combined for 2-3 while Galway’s 2017 All-Ireland winner Jonathan Glynn scored a point from play as he captained the Exiles to victory.

Both of Tyrone’s goals came from penalties as Ciarán Magill and Michael Little both converted their efforts.

Meanwhile, there were victories for Cork and Limerick in the All-Ireland minor hurling quarter-finals.

Goals from Seán Riordan and Callum Coffey helped propel Cork to a comprehensive win over Kilkenny, which sets up an All-Ireland semi-final date with Tipperary.

Limerick were nine-point victors over Clare following late goals from a Shane Waters penalty and Rian Horgan.

There was just two points between the sides when Waters scored from the penalty spot in the closing minutes. He checked out with a tally of 1-9 as Limerick march on to face Galway in the other All-Ireland semi-final.