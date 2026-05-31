South Africa delays World Cup departure after visa problems

WORLD CUP-BOUND SOUTH Africa have delayed their departure for the global showpiece after visa problems disrupted the team’s travel plans, the national football association said on Sunday.

The squad was scheduled to leave Johannesburg Sunday for a training camp in Mexico aboard a chartered flight, but “has experienced challenges regarding visas for some players and officials,” the South African Football Association (SAFA) said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how many members of the travelling party had yet to receive their visas.

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“SAFA is working around the clock to ensure that the team travels to Mexico City as soon as possible,” the association said, adding that an emergency meeting would be held on Sunday evening.

According to state broadcaster SABC, visas for at least 20 members of the squad were still being processed at the United States embassy in Johannesburg.

Mess

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said he had demanded an explanation and vowed action against those responsible for “this mess”.

The “travel and visa debacle is embarrassing and grossly unfair towards the players and coaching staff,” he posted on X, adding: “We are being made to look like fools”.

Popularly known as Bafana Bafana (The Boys), South Africa has been pooled in Group A with co-hosts Mexico, Czech Republic and South Korea.

Back at the global showpiece after a 16-year absence, they face Mexico on 11 June in the tournament opener, then the Czech Republic and South Korea in their remaining group-stage matches.

The team was held to a goalless draw by Nicaragua in a warm-up match in Soweto on Friday and is scheduled to play Jamaica in another friendly on 5 June.