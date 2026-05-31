MAYO SERVED UP yet another classic but had to withstand a thrilling Monaghan comeback in the second half to get through by the slenderest of margins in Clones.
In a game that produced ten two-point scores, the Connacht side were 1-17 to 0-9 ahead by the break with Monaghan’s traditional slow start hurting them again.
Advertisement
The first-half goal came from Kobe McDonald who hit 1-4 in the first half with a special two-pointer.
However, Monaghan had five goal chances before finally hitting the net through Bobby McCaul who was a constant menace when they deployed the long ball. However, McCaul suffered a nasty-looking knee injury when his influence was all over this game.
They hit another when Stephen Mooney ransacked the middle of the Mayo defence to leave the finish a nerve-shredding experience for Mayo.
On the very last kickout, Kobe McDonald climbed highest to secure possession as the seconds ticked away.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mayo hit six two-pointers as they just about squeeze past Monaghan
Mayo 1-24
Monaghan 2-20
MAYO SERVED UP yet another classic but had to withstand a thrilling Monaghan comeback in the second half to get through by the slenderest of margins in Clones.
In a game that produced ten two-point scores, the Connacht side were 1-17 to 0-9 ahead by the break with Monaghan’s traditional slow start hurting them again.
The first-half goal came from Kobe McDonald who hit 1-4 in the first half with a special two-pointer.
However, Monaghan had five goal chances before finally hitting the net through Bobby McCaul who was a constant menace when they deployed the long ball. However, McCaul suffered a nasty-looking knee injury when his influence was all over this game.
They hit another when Stephen Mooney ransacked the middle of the Mayo defence to leave the finish a nerve-shredding experience for Mayo.
On the very last kickout, Kobe McDonald climbed highest to secure possession as the seconds ticked away.
More to follow….
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Gaelic Football Monaghan Mayo Nail-Biter Two-Pointers