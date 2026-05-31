Mayo hit six two-pointers as they just about squeeze past Monaghan

Mayo 1-24

Monaghan 2-20

MAYO SERVED UP yet another classic but had to withstand a thrilling Monaghan comeback in the second half to get through by the slenderest of margins in Clones.

In a game that produced ten two-point scores, the Connacht side were 1-17 to 0-9 ahead by the break with Monaghan’s traditional slow start hurting them again.

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The first-half goal came from Kobe McDonald who hit 1-4 in the first half with a special two-pointer.

However, Monaghan had five goal chances before finally hitting the net through Bobby McCaul who was a constant menace when they deployed the long ball. However, McCaul suffered a nasty-looking knee injury when his influence was all over this game.

They hit another when Stephen Mooney ransacked the middle of the Mayo defence to leave the finish a nerve-shredding experience for Mayo.

On the very last kickout, Kobe McDonald climbed highest to secure possession as the seconds ticked away.

More to follow….