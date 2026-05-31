Liverpool set to open talks with Andoni Iraola as they look to replace Arne Slot

LIVERPOOL ARE SET to open formal talks with Andoni Iraola in the coming days as they seek to make a swift appointment to replace Arne Slot.

The Dutchman was sacked on Saturday just 12 months on from winning only the club’s second Premier League title in 30 years after a pitiful defence ended with them stumbling to a fifth-placed finish.

After a review of the campaign, beset first by the tragedy of the death of Diogo Jota in a car crash last July and then a series of injuries which hampered the team’s performance to the extent they lost 19 matches and took two points from their last four league matches, owners Fenway Sports Group decided a change of direction was needed.

Iraola, who is leaving Bournemouth after guiding them to their highest league finish of sixth, securing a maiden European campaign, was identified as a front-runner and the Press Association understands an official approach will be made next week.

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes already has a relationship with the Spaniard, having appointed him at Bournemouth when he was in a similar role there.

It is understood Iraola, who is said to be keen on taking the job, has already spoken to Crystal Palace, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan.

Virgil van Dijk has paid tribute to Arne Slot after the head coach’s departure from Liverpool 💬 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 31, 2026

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The decision to remove Slot, who had lost a large section of the fanbase and had to deal with grumblings from within the dressing room, was a swift one because as late as Friday evening he still believed he would be continuing next season.

Liverpool’s rationale was that the team needed to move back towards a more aggressive, front-foot, urgent style of football, which had gradually been eroded over Slot’s two-year tenure.

The squad are understood to be surprised by the swift development and captain Virgil van Dijk and midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones offered their public thanks to Slot.

Posting a picture of him with his arm around his fellow Dutchman, centre-back Van Dijk wrote on Instagram: “We’ll never forget winning the Premier League in our first season together. Thank you, Trainer, and best of luck to you and your family for the future.”

Mac Allister wrote: “I’ll always be grateful for the time we spent together. Winning a Premier League is not easy and you were a big part of that success. Thank you and wish you all the best.”

Jones, whose unhappiness at not starting regularly has seen him linked with Inter Milan, said: “Thank you and all the best for the future. Respect you as a man for what you gave our club.”

Liverpool have also confirmed Van Dijk’s central defensive partner Ibrahima Konate will leave the club when his contract expires next month after failing to come to an agreement over financial terms for a new deal.

“Representing this club has been an honour,” Konate posted on Instagram.

“We’ve shared incredible moments together…highs and lows, trophies, challenges, lifelong friendships, and heartbreaking moments that will stay with us forever, none more painful than losing our brother Diogo.

“Losing my father this year was one of the hardest periods of my life, but even through hardship, my commitment to this club never changed. During the toughest moments, I gave everything I had for this badge.

“And to the supporters…thank you for your love, your energy, and your incredible support. Anfield is truly a special place, and playing in front of you was something I never took for granted.

“I am deeply saddened that I didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to all of you at the last game. At that moment, I didn’t know it would be my final time wearing this shirt in front of you.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything. I love you all and will carry Liverpool with me wherever I go.

“This isn’t an easy goodbye, but it’s time for a new challenge and a new chapter.”