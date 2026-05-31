Clare maintain perfect record in All-Ireland U20 hurling final with 10-point win over Galway

Clare 4-20

Galway 2-16

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles

CLARE MAINTAINED THEIR perfect record in All-Ireland U20 hurling finals by capturing a fifth title with 10 points to spare over Galway at FBD Semple Stadium.

Three years ago, in the All-Ireland minor decider, Clare conceded four goals to Galway yet won a six-goal contest. This time, they bagged four of the six goals to win in style.

An unanswered 3-3 streak either side of half-time was the winning of the game. The full-forward line accounted for 3-6, with two goals from Thomas O’Connor, 1-2 from Marco Cleary, and 0-4 from Paul Rodgers. Wing-back Jamie Moylan stormed forward for the other major.

Eoghan Gunning became the first Bannerman to lift silverware at this grade since Tony Kelly captained Clare to their 2014 three-in-a-row. Galway’s wait extends into its 16th year.

Jason Rabbitte was named to start in a late change to the Galway team. His fellow senior panellist, Aaron Niland, who has been carrying an ankle injury, was fit enough to be named on the bench.

Their preferred tactic was to locate Rabbitte with as much direct ball as possible. In Matthew O’Halloran, however, Clare had a diligent man-marker to contest those high deliveries.

The Sixmilebridge man won the first ball in and flicked the second out for a sideline. From that line ball, Rabbitte gave a quick one-two and swung over from a tight angle, adding to Michael Burke’s opener.

Clare leapt ahead in the fourth minute. After Graham Ball’s settling point, the midfielder won the puck-out and lorried the sliotar into the inside forwards. Rodgers used his boot to chip the ball to Cleary, and though Chris Callanan advanced to save his shot, O’Connor was in the right spot to whip home his third goal of the campaign.

Michael Collins, who was later named man of the match, made it 1-2 to 0-2.

Clare's Matthew O'Halloran and Galway's Jason Rabbitte. Stephen Heaney / INPHO Stephen Heaney / INPHO / INPHO

After a Cullen Killeen response, Rodgers and a Fred Hegarty free moved Clare four clear.

The Galway halfbacks enjoyed a period of superiority to feed their forwards for the next five shots. They converted three, with Rabbitte, Brian Callanan, and a Jack Shaughnessy free cutting the gap to the minimum.

Cleary got Clare back on track, although Brian Callanan cancelled out that point.

Hegarty then came into his own with an outrageous assist and point. The pass was a deft flick over his head for Collins to convert, and the point was an audacious no-look over-the-shoulder swing from the Old Stand sideline.

Shaughnessy struck two frees, but missed one in between, leaving one between them.

Yet by the time both teams were heading for the dressing room, Clare led by five.

Rodgers won possession for the 30th-minute goal and fed overlapping wing-back Moylan, who bustled from just inside the 65 to the edge of the square before unleashing a rocket to the net.

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Rodgers’ second point made it 2-8 to 0-9 at the break.

Clare extended that scoring streak with another 2-2 on the resumption for 3-3 without reply.

Cleary opted to take his point before Rodgers swept over a wonderful sideline cut.

With seven between the sides, Niland was introduced. Himself and Gunning were soon booked for grappling and, within a few short minutes, the difference was 13.

There was an element of fortune about the initial goal. Hegarty’s long-range came back off the post and O’Connor was once again the right man in the right place at the right time to thump the sliotar past the keeper.

A Shaughnessy free hit the post before Niland took over the placed balls, only to miss from the 65. From the puck-out, Cleary dashed in behind and while his first effort was hooked by Michael Fallon, the Éire Óg poacher swiped home at the second attempt.

Trailing 4-10 to 0-9, Galway went hunting goals. Niland had two close-range frees repelled and Mark Sheedy also denied Rabbitte.

In the 49th minute, Galway rattled the net. Sheedy initially saved from Niland, but Brian Callanan rifled in the rebound for 4-14 to 1-13.

Galway's Jack Shaughnessy in action against Clare's Ryan Hayes. Stephen Heaney / INPHO Stephen Heaney / INPHO / INPHO

Nine points was the closest Galway would get and Clare responded with five successive points. Hegarty tallied 0-7, including three from play, to finish as the championship’s top scorer on 2-56.

Galway had one last burst in stoppage time. Rabbitte caught Ronan Cahalan’s high ball to fire high past the Sheedy, but the keeper kept his highlight-reel save for last, twisting to his right to deny Niland’s bullet.

Scorers for Clare: Fred Hegarty 0-7 (3f, 1 65), Thomas O’Connor 2-0, Marco Cleary 1-2, Jamie Moylan 1-1, Paul Rodgers 0-4 (1s/l), Ronan Kilroy 0-2, Michael Collins 0-2, Graham Ball 0-1, Seán Boyce 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Brian Callanan 1-2, Jason Rabbitte 1-2, Jack Shaughnessy 0-5 (3f, 1 65), Aaron Niland 0-4 (2f, 1 65), Michael Burke 0-1, Cullen Killeen 0-1, Ciarán Leen 0-1.

Clare

1. Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge)

2. Eoghan Gunning (Broadford, captain), 3. Robert Loftus (Éire Óg Ennis), 4. Matthew O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge)

5. Jamie Moylan (Cratloe), 6. James Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona), 7. Ryan Hayes (Tulla)

8. Daniel Costelloe (Ballyea), 9. Graham Ball (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield)

11. Michael Collins (Clonlara), 10. Ronan Kilroy (Banner), 12. Fred Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Marco Cleary (Éire Óg Ennis), 14. Thomas O’Connor (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield), 15. Paul Rodgers (Scariff)

Subs:

21. Darren Moroney (Éire Óg Ennis) for Costello (47)

17. Ronan Keane (Killanena) for Hayes (50)

19. Seán Boyce (O’Callaghan’s Mills) for O’Connor (56)

20. Jack Mescall (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Collins (60+1)

18. Seán Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus) for Cleary (60+1)

Galway

1. Chris Callanan (Clarinbridge)

2. Thomas Blake (Oranmore-Maree), 4. Ed O’Reilly (Liam Mellows), 3. Michael Fallon (Clarinbridge)

6. Donnacha Campbell (Cappataggle, captain), 5. Jonah Donnellan (Pádraig Pearses), 7. Gavin Maher (Loughrea)

8. Michael Burke (Skehana-Mountbellew-Moylough), 9. Cullen Killeen (Loughrea)

10. Luke Kennedy (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 11. Darragh Counihan (Clarinbridge), 12. Jack Shaughnessy (Loughrea)

22. Jason Rabbitte (Athenry), 14. Brian Callanan (Ardrahan), 13. Vince Morgan (Loughrea)

Subs:

24. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge) for Killeen (33)

18. Gearóid King (Castlegar) for Campbell (36)

21. Seán Moran (Castlegar) for Burke (43)

15. Ciarán Leen (Craughwell) for Kennedy (47)

23. Ronan Cahalan (Killimordaly) for Maher (52)

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).

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Longford celebrate their Lory Meagher Cup success. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Longford are Lory Meagher Cup champions after a 1-18 to 1-13 win over Leitrim at Croke Park.

Reuben Murray scored the crucial goal in the 52nd minute as Longford came from behind to win their first title since 2014, and third overall.

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