Jim Crawford names men's U21 squad ahead of friendlies this week

THE IRELAND MEN’S Under-21 squad has been announced for upcoming friendlies against Croatia and Qatar in Zagreb this week.

Head Coach Jim Crawford has handed eight players their first call-ups to a youthful Under-21s squad with senior international cap Rory Finneran named in the travelling 23.

Dundalk’s Gbemi Arubi has been rewarded for his League of Ireland Premier Division form with a place in the squad, his first call-up since representing Ireland at Men’s Under-19s level.

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Cork City’s 16-year-old striker Cillian Murphy is among those heading to Zagreb having helped the Ireland Men’s Under-17s reach the World Cup in Qatar with a hat-trick against Slovakia.

There are also first call-ups for Shamrock Rovers pair John O’Sullivan and Naj Razi who will be part of their first Under-21s squad.

Burnley’s Kian McMahon-Brown, who has impressed for both club and country this season, also gets the call as does Brighton & Hove Albion’s Sean Keogh and Stoke City’s Gabriel Kelly.

Doncaster Rovers’ Sean Grehan and Bohemians’ Harry Vaughan return to the squad having missed out in March.

Ireland face Croatia on Saturday, 6 June before taking on Qatar Under-23s on Tuesday, 9 June.

It will be the final preparation for Jim Crawford’s side before the final run-in of the 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier campaign.

Ireland Men’s Under-21s Squad

Goalkeepers:Noah Jauny (Stade Brestois),Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur), Conor Walsh (Shelbourne).

Defenders: Sam Curtis (Sheffield United), Oisin Gallagher (Lincoln City), Sean Grehan (Doncaster Rovers), Sean Keogh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Conor McManus (Brentford), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), David Okagbue (Peterborough United).

Midfielders: Jacob Devaney (Manchester United), Rory Finneran (Newcastle United), Gabriel Kelly (Stoke City), Darius Lipsiuc (Stoke City), Jamie Mullins (Wycombe Wanderers), Cillian Murphy (Cork City), John O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers), Harry Vaughan (Bohemians, on loan from Hull City).

Forwards: Gbemi Arubi (Dundalk), Tommy Lonergan (Waterford), Kian McMahon Brown (Burnley), Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers).