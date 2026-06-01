'Jim McGuinness should have the same fate as Ger Brennan' - Paul Flynn

RTÉ PUNDIT PAUL Flynn excoriated the decision of the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) to not impose any punishment on Donegal manager Jim McGuinness, on the Sunday Game highlights show.

Flynn was a former Dublin team mate of Ger Brennan and it was with the backdrop of Brennan’s 12-week suspension for a physical tangle with Galway coach Cian Breathnach McGinn, that he felt an injustice has been served with McGuinness escaping punishment for shoving Kerry footballer Diarmuid O’Connor.

Asked about Dublin’s refusal to conduct media interviews following their Round 1 defeat to Louth in Croke Park on Sunday, Flynn stated, “My understanding is that it is not linked to that (McGuiness’ escaping of a sanction), but either way, I think there is a sense in Dublin that there is a bit of injustice in the way that Ger has been treated.

“You see how it has played out with Jim McGuinness and getting off with something similar.

“From my perspective, the rule is black and white. It just strikes everybody who sees it that it was black and white what happened and that the GAA should be looking at it and Jim McGuinness should have the same fate as Ger Brennan.

“That’s the fairness across the board that people are looking for.”

Flynn continued, “Even Jim’s response, in how he treated the journalist who asked him the questions (Off The Ball’s Tommy Rooney)… he [McGuinness] was a pundit. I looked back at some of his articles this week and he was having a view on Diarmuid Connolly in a similar situation, flying that kite as he said.

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His fellow analyst, the former Roscommon footballer Donie Smith, suggested that the length of the suspension for the infraction – a minimum of 12 weeks – meant the CCCC lost their nerve with McGuinness as he would have missed the rest of the championship.

“I think the 12-week ban needs to be looked at because the season is so condensed,” Smith said.

“If Ger Brennan got a one or two-game ban, I’m convinced Jim McGuinness would have got the same.

“The problem is the 12 weeks. Yes, the rule was broken, but the ban itself is just too harsh. Twelve weeks is nearly a full championship.”

Brennan’s suspension runs out on midnight, 13 June and he could be back for the next game involving Dublin, a Round 2B game, if it is fixed for 14 June.

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