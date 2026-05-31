Extraordinary numbers turn out to celebrate Arsenal’s title-winning season

ARSENAL’S TITLE PARADE attracted an extraordinary crowd of as many as one million people – as Mikel Arteta’s side put their European agony behind them to celebrate the club’s first Premier League win since 2004.

The Press Association has been told that early estimates have indicated that between 750,000 and one million euphoric Arsenal fans lined the 5.6-mile route, which started and finished at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners fell short of winning the first Champions League title after a crushing penalty shootout defeat to Paris St Germain at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday evening.

But 18 hours and 15 minutes after Gabriel’s missed penalty denied Arsenal a night of history, captain Martin Odegaard emerged with the Premier League trophy to a ferocious atmosphere outside the club’s ground.

Odegaard was the first player to board one of three red buses – the others reserved for the players’ families and staff, and the women’s team celebrating the Champions Cup they won in February.

At 2.15pm, the parade got under way before winding its way through Islington across the next two hours in unprecedented scenes.

Some fans hung out of windows, on top of bus stops, others on roof terraces, as they attempted to catch a glimpse of their heroes with red smoke, from thousands of flares, polluting the north London sky.

Though the celebrations did cause issues for some, with the London Fire Brigade saying 75 people needed to be rescued from height while they also had to attend a fire at a hotel believed to have been caused by a stray flare.

Finsbury Park – the nearest National Rail station to the route – had to be closed because of overcrowding due to the remarkable number of fans flocking to the event.

On board the leading bus, Declan Rice rapped to ‘Ice Ice Baby’ – a song which has become synonymous with the England midfielder – before insisting that the Gunners are “coming back for more” next season.

He said: “I love this team, I love the manager. To see the joy we can give people, it’s crazy. But, next year we’re coming back for more. You heard it here first now. Lock in or get locked out.”

Ben White also took to the microphone to poke fun at team-mate Piero Hincapie by chanting for the defender to “get your bum out”. Hincapie attracted unwanted attention after his shorts temporarily fell off following a challenge during Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Burnley earlier this month.

The wild celebrations came a day after their disappointment in Budapest – with the solemn Gunners departing their Hilton hotel in the Hungarian capital shortly before 9am on Sunday.

Kai Havertz had fired Arsenal into an early lead in the final, but PSG equalised through Ousmane Dembélé’s penalty, and Eberechi Eze and Gabriel both missed in the shootout.

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Gabriel admitted the defeat was “painful”, but added on Instagram: “I’m proud of this team and everything we achieved together this season.”

The Brazilian and Eze appeared in good spirits on the bus despite the agony of the night before, while Arteta smiled broadly as he waved to the crowds.

Co-owner Josh Kroenke, who prior to Saturday’s final described agreeing an extension to Arteta’s contract which expires next year as “an utmost priority”, joined in with fans as they chanted songs.

– Paris parade –

The PSG celebrations. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, the French capital laid out a red, white and blue carpet for Paris Saint-Germain players to mark their second straight Champions League title, amid bitter recriminations after hundreds of people were arrested and dozens of police hurt in a night of unrest.

Tens of thousands of flag-waving fans took to the streets again to see the team parade from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to the Champ-de-Mars plaza in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

The team were received by President Emmanuel Macron before returning to their Parc des Princes stadium for a final encounter with fans.

A night of celebrations was blighted however by clashes between youths and police in Paris and other cities, cars set on fire and shops looted.

One man died riding his motorbike around the Paris ring road in celebration while authorities reported stabbings and other attacks. They said 57 police and 219 “participants” were injured. Eight of the injured were in critical condition.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said there were 780 arrests across France, nearly a third more than when PSG’s triumph last year over Inter Milan also set off a night of disturbances. He said looting had taken place in around 15 cities across the country.

Municipal workers hurried Sunday morning to clear the Paris streets of broken glass, wrecked bus shelters, rubbish cans and burned out cars and bikes before PSG’s return.

Macron called the violence “unspeakable”. He said PSG were an “immense pride” for France but said the country was “fed up” with the violence. “We will be ruthless with those who have been caught,” he vowed.

Amid political recriminations over the troubles, Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire played down the severity, saying such incidents were nothing new.

With reporting from – © AFP 2026