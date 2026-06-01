World Cup 2026: The Golden Boot contenders

Kylian Mbappé (France)

Kylian Mbappé with the Golden Boot after the 2022 World Cup final. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The bookmakers’ favourite, Mbappé won the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup, scoring eight goals as France finished runners-up to Argentina. The Real Madrid striker is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the world, and with Les Bleus among the leading contenders to reach the latter stages again, Mbappé is expected to feature prominently.

Harry Kane (England)

Kane will be hoping to lead England. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Next in line, or maybe even co-favourite in some quarters, Kane topped the scoring charts at the 2018 World Cup with six goals as England bowed out at semi-final stage. The Three Lions are again expected to go deep into the tournament, and Kane is coming off a remarkable 61-goal season with Bayern Munich. Watch this space.

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Erling Haaland (Norway)

Haaland is prolific. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Norway are unlikely to progress quite as far as some of the other teams as they feature at their first World Cup since 1998, but Haaland is another of the most proficient goalscorers in the world. He’s the Premier League Golden Boot holder with 27 goals. The Manchester City star hit 16 in World Cup qualifying, the most in Europe, and is Norway’s all-time leading scorer with a ridiculous 55 goals in 48 caps.

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Yamal in race against time for group stages. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

One of the hottest young talents in world football, Yamal is among Spain’s main attacking threats as they start the tournament as favourites. The Barcelona 18-year-old scored 16 goals in La Liga this season, mostly from the wing. A hamstring injury sees him in a race against time to make the group stages: Mikel Oyarzabal, who plays more centrally, could lead Spain’s scoring charge in his absence.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Messi fell just short of the Golden Boot last time. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

At the other end of the scale, 38-year-old Messi is still one of Argentina’s most creative outlets and penalty takers as they look to defend their crown. With seven goals in 2022, Mbappé’s hat-trick in the final denied him the top goalscorer award. While more of an outside shout this time around, Messi can never be ruled out – like another name often mentioned alongside him, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Raphinha (Brazil)

Dark horse: Raphinha. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Now for our two outsiders. Julián Álvarez was in contention, but we decided to go with just one player per country. Brazil’s attack is always worth watching, and they could rack up goals in the group stages. Raphinha has developed into a more direct and clinical finisher, and sometimes flies under the radar because of Vinícius Jr and Neymar.

Luis Díaz (Colombia)

Outside shout: Luis Díaz. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Perhaps a nod to James Rodríguez in 2014, Díaz is another longer shot. The pair will spearhead Colombia’s charge, with Díaz coming off the back of a brilliant season with Bayern Munich. 15 goals and 14 assists in all competitions is decent going, and the former Liverpool striker will want to carry that form through with Colombia, one of the leading dark horses for the tournament outright.